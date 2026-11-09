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The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has published its latest custody report listing individuals taken into custody and the offenses they are facing. The release offers a snapshot of recent law-enforcement activity and helps the public track local safety trends.

The report is a record of arrests and the **charges** recommended by deputies. It does not provide a full account of every arrest that may have occurred during the same period, and some entries are withheld for legal or privacy reasons.

Below are the names and the alleged offenses as shown in the sheriff’s office release. These are **allegations**, not findings of guilt.

Name Alleged offense(s) Regis Lawrence Adams Felony probation violation Aaron Lee James Cecil Two counts of failure to pay; possession of a methamphetamine-type substance Forrest Clifford Cozad Stalking — communicating Liliian Clinesmith Domestic assault Rodney Eugene Holcombe Failure to appear in court Brian Paul Kuzma Aggravated assault (threat with a weapon); stalking (harassment); interference with a peace officer — no injury Gust Martinez Jr. Multiple counts of property damage (three counts over $1,000; one count under $1,000) Dean Cecil Naylor Parole/probation violation — taken into custody without a warrant Kevin Antoine Nolan Obstruction/interference and public intoxication Jadan Micah Orr Arrest on court order

Key points to keep in mind:

Records omit juvenile cases and certain sensitive charges; some individuals who posted bond may not appear in the release.

All listed persons are **presumed innocent** until proven guilty in court; charges may be revised after formal filings by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.

Entries come from the **Laramie County Sheriff’s Office** and reflect the information available at the time of publication.

The custody report is intended to be a transparent record of recent arrests, but it is not a substitute for court documents or prosecutor filings. For the most current legal status of any case, official court dockets and DA filings provide the definitive record.