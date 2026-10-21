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A dispute over a faulty power washer at a flea market ended in violence when police say a man ran over a vendor — reversing and striking the same person a second time. Authorities opened a criminal investigation after the vendor was transported for medical treatment and the suspected driver was taken into custody.

According to law enforcement, the confrontation began after a buyer returned to a stall to complain that a recently purchased pressure washer was not working as expected. The exchange escalated into a physical altercation before the driver entered a vehicle and struck the vendor, officers told reporters. Investigators say the vehicle made contact with the victim twice during the incident.

The incident unfolded in a public marketplace, drawing bystanders and creating immediate safety concerns for vendors and shoppers. Police have not released the names of those involved or the precise location, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Bystanders at a flea market where vendor safety is a concern.

What happened: A buyer reportedly returned a defective power washer; a dispute led to the vendor being struck by a vehicle twice.

A buyer reportedly returned a defective power washer; a dispute led to the vendor being struck by a vehicle twice. Police response: Officers responded to the scene, detained the suspected driver and opened an investigation.

Officers responded to the scene, detained the suspected driver and opened an investigation. Victim status: The vendor was taken to hospital; authorities have not publicly detailed the extent of injuries.

The vendor was taken to hospital; authorities have not publicly detailed the extent of injuries. Charges: Officials said criminal charges are expected but did not immediately specify which counts will be filed.

Witnesses at the market provided varying accounts of the moments before the vehicle moved. Some described a heated verbal exchange; others reported a brief scuffle. Surveillance footage and statements from witnesses are being collected to help clarify the sequence of events, police said.

Incidents involving vehicles used as weapons draw particular attention from prosecutors because they can involve multiple offenses — from assault to more serious felonies depending on intent and injury. Legal experts say whether charges escalate will hinge on evidence such as intent, medical reports and video records.

For market operators and local officials, the episode raises practical questions about crowd safety and vendor dispute resolution. Flea markets, which often operate with temporary stalls and limited onsite security, can be vulnerable when disagreements turn personal.

Les autorités demandent aux témoins de partager vidéos et images.

Authorities urged anyone with information, mobile video, or clear images of the incident to contact investigators to assist the inquiry. As the case develops, prosecutors will review the evidence before announcing formal charges.

The investigation remains active; police indicated updates will be released when more information becomes available.