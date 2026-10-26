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LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. — A stubborn ridge of high pressure will keep much of Laramie County dry and unusually warm through the week, with forecasters warning that fire weather conditions could turn critical by Monday. Residents should expect a warm weekend and rapidly rising temperatures early next week that increase wildfire risk across parts of southeast Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says a high-pressure dome over the Four Corners will suppress cloud cover and precipitation, allowing daytime temperatures to stay well above seasonal norms. A passing shortwave on Saturday will introduce gusty northerly winds and shave a few degrees off daytime highs, but temperatures will still run well above what’s typical for early October.

Sunday brings a shift in the wind direction to the south and west, setting the stage for a more pronounced warm-up. Forecast models put afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s countywide, with mostly sunny skies — favorable for outdoor plans but notable for the temperature trend.

By Monday an unseasonably warm air mass will settle over southeast Wyoming, pushing afternoon readings as much as about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Locations east of the Laramie Range could climb into the mid- to upper‑80s and approach 90°F in spots, placing some long-standing local temperature marks in jeopardy. At the same time, afternoon relative humidity is expected to fall into the low-to-mid teens.

The mix of low moisture, elevated heat and sustained breezes will elevate **fire weather** concerns, particularly along the Laramie Range and west of I‑25. Fire behavior could be more rapid if an ignition occurs, and officials are likely to emphasize caution with open flames and equipment that can produce sparks.

When: Warm, dry conditions through the weekend; peak risk Monday afternoon.

Warm, dry conditions through the weekend; peak risk Monday afternoon. Temperatures: Mostly 70s–80s this week; some areas may near 90°F Monday.

Mostly 70s–80s this week; some areas may near 90°F Monday. Humidity: Afternoon relative humidity falling into the low–mid teens.

Afternoon relative humidity falling into the low–mid teens. Wind: Gusty north winds Saturday; lighter southerly to westerly breezes Sunday and Monday, with occasional gusts.

Gusty north winds Saturday; lighter southerly to westerly breezes Sunday and Monday, with occasional gusts. Precipitation: Little to none expected through Friday.

What the week looks like

Day Conditions High / Low (approx.) Today (Saturday) Mostly sunny, breezy at times High ~76°F · Low ~45°F Sunday Sunny, warmer; winds from the south High ~77°F · Low ~50°F Monday Unseasonably hot, dry and breezy High ~84°F · Low ~55°F Tuesday Mostly sunny; continued warmth High ~81°F · Low ~51°F Wednesday–Friday Clear to mostly sunny with mild afternoons Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s · Lows upper 40s–50s

Through midweek the pressure ridge should weaken somewhat but still keep daytime temperatures in the 70s and 80s and relative humidity in the teens to low 20s — conditions that sustain an elevated **fire weather** concern across the region. Precipitation chances remain minimal for the foreseeable future.

For hour-by-hour updates and any official fire-weather products for your area, consult the National Weather Service in Cheyenne before planning outdoor work or burn activities.