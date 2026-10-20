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After an unusually warm September, Cheyenne faces another day of near-summer heat and elevated fire danger as dry, warm air streams into southeast Wyoming. Forecasts from the National Weather Service say Monday could bring temperatures high enough to topple an October record while gusty winds and low humidity raise red flag concerns.

Last month left a clear footprint: Cheyenne’s average temperature topped out at about 64.4°F, roughly 4.8°F above the long-term mean, and rainfall was scarce—just 0.56 inches, nearly an inch below what the area typically receives. Those conditions set the stage for the warm, dry pattern now arriving.

The NWS forecast calls for a high near 84°F on Monday under sunny skies—warm enough to eclipse the city’s previous Oct. 5 record of 82°F, set in 1947. Across Laramie County and the surrounding plains, most locations are expected to push into the 80s, with lower-elevation pockets possibly flirting with 90°F.

Strong, dry winds will be a primary concern. Forecast guidance shows west to northwest winds of 10–20 mph with afternoon gusts reaching as high as 35 mph in spots, while relative humidity is predicted to fall into the low teens. Because of that mix of heat, wind and arid fuels, the NWS has issued a red flag warning for parts of southeast Wyoming from noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials and meteorologists emphasize the practical consequence: any flame — from a stray spark to an unattended burn pile — can spread rapidly under these conditions. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, and residents should avoid activities that could produce sparks. Dry grass and brush are expected to remain receptive to ignition into Tuesday.

What to expect this week

Temperatures stay above seasonal norms through midweek. Tuesday should bring another warm afternoon—Cheyenne around 82°F—with a slight chance of isolated mountain showers near the Colorado border, though overall precipitation odds are under 15%. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs should ease into the mid-to-upper 70s with cool nights in the upper 40s.

Late-week weather is likely to stay dry and breezy, but forecasters are watching a Pacific system approaching for Saturday. That system could briefly crank up winds and renew fire concerns before sending cooler air and higher rain chances into southeast Wyoming Sunday.

Today (Monday): Sunny. High near 84°F. West-northwest winds 10–15 mph, increasing with gusts this afternoon.

Sunny. High near 84°F. West-northwest winds 10–15 mph, increasing with gusts this afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low around 52°F. Winds easing to near 10 mph.

Mostly clear. Low around 52°F. Winds easing to near 10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 82°F. Northwest winds around 10 mph; isolated mountain shower chance under 15%.

Mostly sunny. High near 82°F. Northwest winds around 10 mph; isolated mountain shower chance under 15%. Midweek (Wed–Thu): Sunny. Highs around 77°F. Nights cooling to the upper 40s.

Sunny. Highs around 77°F. Nights cooling to the upper 40s. Friday–Saturday: Dry and breezy Friday; winds may pick up Saturday ahead of an approaching Pacific system.

Dry and breezy Friday; winds may pick up Saturday ahead of an approaching Pacific system. Sunday: Cooler with a chance for showers. Highs falling toward the upper 60s.

Key takeaways for residents: expect record-level warmth today, stay alert for gusty winds, and avoid any open burning while the red flag warning is in effect. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne will continue to update forecasts and fire-weather products as conditions evolve.