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Mike Malott turned a steady climb into a sudden leap up the welterweight ladder at UFC Edmonton on Oct. 17, delivering a highlight-reel stoppage that announced his arrival among the division’s elite. The finish not only sealed a memorable main event in front of a pro-Malott crowd but also reshapes his immediate matchmaking prospects in a crowded 170-pound landscape.

After 15 years in mixed martial arts, Malott finally has a signature moment on the UFC stage. He entered the fight riding an impressive run — winning 10 of his last 11 bouts — and followed up a stoppage of Gilbert Burns with an even more emphatic performance in Edmonton.

The setting felt like a turning point. Joaquin Buckley, seeking to halt a two-fight slide, brought intensity and a focused demeanor during the lead-up, while Malott relied on measured timing and distance early on. The first round was competitive; Buckley landed a heavy right that tested Malott, but the action stayed tactical rather than frenetic.

A single strike that closed the show

The second frame began with clinch work and positional scrambling along the fence, both men searching for the shot that would swing momentum. When the opening arrived it was fast and brutal: Buckley stepped in to throw, Malott feinted a kick and landed a perfectly timed knee that connected flush to the jaw.

The impact was immediate — Buckley collapsed to the canvas and the bout was over. The knockout carried the kind of finality that turns highlights into career-defining clips, and left the Edmonton crowd roaring for Malott.

Beyond the spectacle, the result has practical consequences. With this victory Malott has entered the welterweight top 10, which brings tougher tests and more consequential matchups. His next fight will determine whether this is a single statement or the start of sustained contention.

Belal Muhammad — A marquee name and established contender; a win here would fast-track title conversation, though Muhammad has faced recent setbacks.

— A marquee name and established contender; a win here would fast-track title conversation, though Muhammad has faced recent setbacks. Jack Della Maddalena — A dangerous striker with momentum of his own; stylistically this would test Malott’s ability to handle pressure fighters.

— A dangerous striker with momentum of his own; stylistically this would test Malott’s ability to handle pressure fighters. Uros Medic — An up-and-comer who could offer a lower-risk path to another ranked opponent while keeping Malott active.

— An up-and-comer who could offer a lower-risk path to another ranked opponent while keeping Malott active. Sean Brady or Gabriel Bonfim — Both are in the mix and present differing styles: Brady’s grappling versus Bonfim’s pace and volume. Their upcoming pairing will help clarify who makes the more logical next opponent.

Matchmakers now face a choice: pair Malott with a proven name to speed his title climb, or keep him matched with rising contenders to build experience and polish. Either route carries risk and reward, but one thing is clear — the welterweight picture will be reshaped by whoever takes the next step for Malott.

For fans and rankings watchers, the knockout in Edmonton matters today because it changes seeding and shortlists potential contenders. Expect the promotion to weigh narrative, rankings and marketability when deciding Malott’s next test — and for the rest of the division, his emergence is a development worth tracking.