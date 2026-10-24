UFC Edmonton reshaped a few divisional storylines on Saturday: a Canadian underdog left the arena with a highlight knockout, and a rising prospect upended an established name. Those results immediately create new matchmaking questions the promotion can’t ignore.
The simplest consequence is this: wins like these push fighters into different conversations about title runs and must-see matchups. For fans and matchmakers alike, the next opponents will determine whether these performances were one-offs or the start of something bigger.
Five matchups that make sense next
- Mike Malott vs. Sean Brady
Malott’s finish gave him undeniable momentum. A clash with Brady — a grappling-heavy, durable welterweight — would test whether Malott can handle elite-level wrestling and consistency over three rounds. That result would clarify if he belongs in the top-tier picture or needs more seasoning.
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Zhang Weili
Jasudavicius stunned a notable opponent and suddenly looks like a dangerous matchup-maker. Booking her against a former champion such as Zhang would answer the immediate question: does she have the toolkit to threaten the division’s best, or is more gradual progression the wiser path?
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Bo Nickal
Buckley’s power and highlight-reel record make him a natural candidate for a marquee bounce-back fight. A showdown with an ascending middleweight like Nickal would be a high-profile test for both men — Buckley to prove he’s still elite at 185, Nickal to validate his trajectory against a known finisher.
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
For the vanquished name from Edmonton, a measured but meaningful rematch opportunity is sensible. A meeting with a proven contender such as Santos offers a chance to reestablish momentum without an immediate drop down the pecking order.
- Mike Malott vs. Belal Muhammad (as an alternative)
If the UFC wants to accelerate Malott’s rise, matching him with a seasoned, well-rounded veteran like Muhammad would be the fast track. It’s a tougher gamble for the promotion, but the payoff—clarity on Malott’s championship ceiling—would be immediate and decisive.
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Each proposal blends stylistic intrigue with ranking implications: some fights are clear step-ups, others are carefully calibrated recovery bouts. That mix is exactly what the UFC needs after a night that produced a few surprising results and plenty of new questions.
What to watch next: how the promotion places these performers over the coming weeks. A high-risk match can vault a fighter into title contention; a cautious matchup can preserve prospect value. Either way, the fallout from Edmonton should reshape matchmaking conversations across multiple divisions.