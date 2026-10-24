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UFC Edmonton reshaped a few divisional storylines on Saturday: a Canadian underdog left the arena with a highlight knockout, and a rising prospect upended an established name. Those results immediately create new matchmaking questions the promotion can’t ignore.

The simplest consequence is this: wins like these push fighters into different conversations about title runs and must-see matchups. For fans and matchmakers alike, the next opponents will determine whether these performances were one-offs or the start of something bigger.

Five matchups that make sense next

UFC Edmonton: who to book next, five matchups fans want led by Mike Malott vs Sean Brady Laramie County arrests: who was booked Sept. 25-Oct. 2 Mike Malott vs. Sean Brady Malott’s finish gave him undeniable momentum. A clash with Brady — a grappling-heavy, durable welterweight — would test whether Malott can handle elite-level wrestling and consistency over three rounds. That result would clarify if he belongs in the top-tier picture or needs more seasoning.

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Zhang Weili Jasudavicius stunned a notable opponent and suddenly looks like a dangerous matchup-maker. Booking her against a former champion such as Zhang would answer the immediate question: does she have the toolkit to threaten the division’s best, or is more gradual progression the wiser path?

Joaquin Buckley vs. Bo Nickal Buckley’s power and highlight-reel record make him a natural candidate for a marquee bounce-back fight. A showdown with an ascending middleweight like Nickal would be a high-profile test for both men — Buckley to prove he’s still elite at 185, Nickal to validate his trajectory against a known finisher.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos For the vanquished name from Edmonton, a measured but meaningful rematch opportunity is sensible. A meeting with a proven contender such as Santos offers a chance to reestablish momentum without an immediate drop down the pecking order.

Mike Malott vs. Belal Muhammad (as an alternative) If the UFC wants to accelerate Malott’s rise, matching him with a seasoned, well-rounded veteran like Muhammad would be the fast track. It’s a tougher gamble for the promotion, but the payoff—clarity on Malott’s championship ceiling—would be immediate and decisive.

Each proposal blends stylistic intrigue with ranking implications: some fights are clear step-ups, others are carefully calibrated recovery bouts. That mix is exactly what the UFC needs after a night that produced a few surprising results and plenty of new questions.

What to watch next: how the promotion places these performers over the coming weeks. A high-risk match can vault a fighter into title contention; a cautious matchup can preserve prospect value. Either way, the fallout from Edmonton should reshape matchmaking conversations across multiple divisions.