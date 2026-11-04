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Cheyenne this week tapped new national resources and squared up against several urgent local challenges — from workforce and housing to water and public health — that will shape the city’s growth in the months ahead. The developments matter now because decisions about power, water reuse, and housing financing will directly affect economic projects, public services and everyday costs for residents.

National League of Cities membership opens practical tools

The city has joined the National League of Cities, a move that immediately gives local officials access to training, peer networks and funding research that can be put to use on current priorities.

Joining the National League of Cities gives Cheyenne access to training and grant databases.

Prediction markets put one surprising favorite atop NBA rookie of the year race Mayor Patrick Collins outlines priorities: what his updates mean for residents today Professional development through virtual and in-person training programs.

Opportunities to participate in national committees on topics such as housing, economic development and veterans’ issues.

Peer-to-peer exchanges to compare local solutions and best practices from other municipalities.

A single license to a comprehensive grant database to identify funding for municipal projects.

These resources are designed to accelerate problem-solving at City Hall — from applying for grant money to adopting policy models that worked elsewhere.

Loneliness on the road: a public-health message

I met Lucy Rose, founder of the Loneliness Project, during her cross-country walk to raise awareness about the damaging effects of social isolation. Her stop in Cheyenne underscored a striking point: a large share of Americans report persistent loneliness, and research links chronic isolation with higher risks of heart disease, cognitive decline, mood disorders and substance misuse.

That matters for local policy because social connectedness affects health outcomes and public-service demand. Small, intentional efforts to build community ties can reduce individual suffering and ease pressure on health and social systems.

EPA advisory work: reuse and resilience

I attended the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee meeting where two priorities stood out: the adaptive reuse of existing commercial buildings to expand housing supply, and the potential for water reuse in industrial and agricultural settings.

The water topic is especially relevant here. With Cheyenne attracting power generation and data-center projects, extending water supplies through treatment and reuse could support industry without overtaxing local resources. I will join the EPA subcommittee focused on water reuse to help explore practical solutions for Wyoming.

Workforce training: a visit to LCCC’s Health Sciences Pathway

A tour of Laramie County Community College’s Health Sciences facilities made clear how high-fidelity simulation and clinical labs are preparing students for immediate entry into the healthcare workforce. The labs resemble hospital settings and give students hands-on practice, which helps meet a growing local demand for trained health professionals.

Power constraints and state discussion

At a legislative hearing in Laramie, Wyoming’s energy needs for industrial growth took center stage. Mayors from across the state described projects stalled not for lack of roads or permits, but for lack of available electricity from their local utilities.

The Legislature discussed draft language (27LSO-0181) that would allow alternative power providers to serve industrial customers when the certificated utility cannot. Cheyenne’s experience with Black Hills Energy was held up as an example of local service working well, but committee members acknowledged the issue is legally and technically complex and will require further work over the interim.

Food insecurity numbers and community response

Data shared by the Food Bank of Wyoming highlights a stark reality in Laramie County: roughly one in seven residents and one in five children face food insecurity — more than 16,400 individuals.

Local partners and volunteers distributed more than 1 million meals in Cheyenne last year.

Local partners distributed more than 1 million meals in Cheyenne over the past year, supported by about 19,000 volunteer hours and statewide food collection efforts that moved over 12 million pounds of food. With an estimated 60% of food-insecure residents not qualifying for SNAP, these networks remain a vital safety net.

Tallgrass Power Hub: a big build south of the city

Tallgrass Energy is developing a natural-gas–fired Power Hub immediately south of Cheyenne that will ultimately supply a neighboring data-center campus. Site work already spans roughly a square mile; crews have moved millions of cubic yards of earth and are installing a 36-inch pipeline to deliver Wyoming natural gas to on-site fuel cells and turbines.

The project’s workforce will grow substantially as construction progresses — leaders estimate crews could expand to the thousands during peak activity — making local workforce pipelines and housing capacity key planning issues.

Housing summit and Tax Increment Financing in action

The Wyoming Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials held a one-day summit focused on tools to increase accessible, affordable housing. I discussed how Cheyenne is using Tax Increment Financing to leverage private investment and accelerate construction.

Two current projects illustrate the model’s impact:

Project Location Units Status Downtown multifamily 19th Street 101 Under construction East Cheyenne redevelopment Former Jolly Roger site 194 Under construction Hynds building infill Historic downtown site Planned Next TIF target

I left the summit with a stack of notes and renewed appreciation for the collaborative work underway across Wyoming to expand housing options and support economic growth.

On a lighter note: last week all my football teams won — from the NFL to college — which was a rare streak worth enjoying. We’ll see whether the luck holds this week.

Patrick Collins

Mayor, City of Cheyenne