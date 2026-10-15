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Cheyenne’s Finance Committee meets Tuesday to weigh a package of local infrastructure fixes — from worn golf cart paths to a municipal parking redesign — that would collectively use roughly $735,000 if the City Council signs off next week. The decisions could affect everyday services, access to electric vehicle charging and the timetable for rebuilding south Cheyenne’s Johnson Pool.

The committee, which reviews proposals before they go to the full council, convenes at noon in the Municipal Building council chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave.; the public may join in person or remotely by Zoom or telephone. Its recommendation is advisory only, but a green light there is normally required for items to advance to final approval.

The city is advancing several targeted projects aimed at safety, functionality and long-term maintenance. Staff say some elements address immediate wear and tear, while others are intended to modernize city facilities and prepare for future technology such as solar-ready canopies and EV charging.

Repairs proposed for 30-year-old golf cart paths at Airport Golf Course.

Airport Golf Course paths — $250,000 requested: Councilors propose moving funds from the General Fund Reserves to the Community Recreation and Events budget to fully repair and replace roughly 30-year-old, 6-foot-wide cart paths that see heavy year-round use. City officials say the work would improve safety and course appearance.

Councilors propose moving funds from the to the Community Recreation and Events budget to fully repair and replace roughly 30-year-old, 6-foot-wide cart paths that see heavy year-round use. City officials say the work would improve safety and course appearance. Municipal Building north lot redesign — $132,000 contract: A proposed engineering contract with Martin/Martin Wyoming, paid from the 2021 Specific Purpose Option Tax Fund, would reshape the parking layout, refresh landscaping, add EV charging infrastructure and install parking-canopy supports sized to accept future solar panels. The scope also includes environmental surveying because of a nearby soil contamination plume.

A proposed engineering contract with Martin/Martin Wyoming, paid from the 2021 Specific Purpose Option Tax Fund, would reshape the parking layout, refresh landscaping, add EV charging infrastructure and install parking-canopy supports sized to accept future solar panels. The scope also includes environmental surveying because of a nearby soil contamination plume. Johnson Pool — $353,400 for design and administration: Funds from the 2026 Specific Purpose Option Tax are proposed to pay for final design and construction administration for the south Cheyenne pool reconstruction; this contract covers planning but not the construction cost itself.

Other items affecting residents

The committee will also consider several service and grant matters that have direct community impact.

Grant would extend transit support for residents aged 60 and older.

A two-year, $600,000 agreement to continue services between Cheyenne Youth Alternatives and the Laramie County Community Juvenile Services Joint Powers Board.

and the Laramie County Community Juvenile Services Joint Powers Board. A $59,648 grant from the Wyoming Department of Health Aging Division to extend transit support for residents aged 60 and older for another year.

Authorization for Mayor Patrick Collins to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with neighboring governments on how to divide potential impact assistance funds that could materialize if the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Industrial Siting Council approves an expansion of the Cheyenne Prairie Power Station.

Why the vote matters now

Approving design, survey and engineering contracts now positions the city to move quickly into construction phases when funding and approvals are in place. For residents, the immediate consequences are practical: smoother cart paths at the golf course, a safer and more modern municipal parking area with future-ready EV and solar capacity, and a clarified timeline for the Johnson Pool rebuild.

Because some proposals draw on different funding streams — annual reserve dollars, past Specific Purpose Option Tax funds and newly allocated 2026 tax dollars — the votes will also shape how Cheyenne balances one-time infrastructure needs against ongoing budget priorities.

Full packet details and municipal documentation are available through the city’s meeting materials; committee recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council for final action, likely at next week’s session.