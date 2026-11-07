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The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has published a new arrests log detailing recent law-enforcement contacts that resulted in custody or recommended charges. This update matters locally because it reflects current enforcement activity and can affect pending court calendars and community safety conversations.

The record released is limited in scope: it captures adults taken into custody or arrested, but it does not include juvenile matters, cases involving alleged sexual offenses, or people who were released on bond before the agency made the information public. Records and allegations listed here may change as prosecutors file formal charges.

Reported arrests

Below are the names and the alleged reasons for detention as reported by the sheriff’s office. The list is a snapshot of recent activity and is not exhaustive.

The sheriff’s office arrest log lists names and alleged reasons for detention.

Name Alleged reason for arrest Erik Wayne Chafin Court order Oliver Curtis Birt Court order Justin Samuel Ellis Driving while suspended; possession of marijuana; failure to provide proof of liability insurance; driving without required interlock device Florinda Lucerito Marceleno District court warrant for failure to comply Dounya Muslet Shoplifting (items under $100) Jesus Armando Ochoa Chaverria Detainer placed by federal immigration authorities Dustin J. Paiz Driving under the influence; open container Jorge Luis Portillo Driving while suspended Alcina Reed Public intoxication

How to read this log

The list records arrests or detentions and the recommended charges at the time the sheriff’s office released the information. That means these are allegations, not convictions; criminal cases proceed through the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office and the courts.

Arrest logs report alleged charges and may change as prosecutors file formal charges.

Some entries reflect administrative actions rather than new criminal filings — for example, a person taken into custody on a preexisting court order or a federal immigration detainer. Others describe traffic-related or misdemeanor-level offenses.

Why this matters now

Regularly published arrest logs serve two practical purposes: they inform the public about recent law-enforcement activity and they provide transparency around how agencies are managing warrants, traffic enforcement and low-level crimes. For local residents, patterns in these logs can indicate emerging public-safety concerns or changes in enforcement priorities.

For defendants: Charges listed here may be amended, dropped or formally filed by prosecutors; court records will provide the definitive status.

Charges listed here may be amended, dropped or formally filed by prosecutors; court records will provide the definitive status. For the public: The information is a tool for awareness, not a final judgment on guilt.

The information is a tool for awareness, not a final judgment on guilt. For journalists and researchers: Arrest logs are a primary source that should be corroborated with court filings and official statements.

Information in this report was provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. For confirmation of current charges or case outcomes, check filings at the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office or the county court system.