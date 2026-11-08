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This weekend in Cheyenne offers a mix of family activities, live music, art openings and community markets — ideal for anyone looking to get out after a long week. From morning farmers markets to evening symphony performances, the slate of events provides something for children, culture seekers and those who want to support local vendors.

Story time and kids’ activities

Friday morning at the Paul Smith Children’s Village, youngsters can join a casual story-and-craft session under the garden dome. The hour includes a short reading, a simple project and open play aimed at preschool-age children.

Storytime and crafts at the Paul Smith Children’s Village encourage early learning and play.

Programs move indoors when weather turns, so expect a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and hands-on activities geared toward early learners.

Markets, makers and artisan fairs

Local vendors will be out in force across the weekend. A multi-vendor craft fair organized by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services opens Friday, showcasing more than two dozen booths alongside breakfast and lunch options from a Mexican food truck.

Cheyenne Farmers Market at Frontier Park features local produce, baked goods and crafts.

The Cheyenne Farmers Market returns on Saturday morning at Frontier Park, offering fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods and handmade items. It’s a neighborhood hub as much as a shopping spot — families and regulars often treat it as a weekend ritual.

Friday, 9 a.m. — 5th Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair (local vendors, food truck)

— 5th Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair (local vendors, food truck) Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. — Cheyenne Farmers Market at Frontier Park (produce, meats, baked goods)

— Cheyenne Farmers Market at Frontier Park (produce, meats, baked goods) Saturday, noon — Little America Fall Festival (market-style vendor showcase)

— Little America Fall Festival (market-style vendor showcase) Sat–Sun, 9 a.m. — Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show at the Archer Complex (two-day exhibition)

Arts and nightlife — Friday’s creative pulse

Second Friday Artwalk brings gallery openings and live music to downtown spaces, starting in the early evening. Several venues will feature new work and shorter performances, making it a good night for a cultural stroll.

At the Cheyenne Creativity Center, artist Dante Lumsden will be creating live “monster portraits” during the Artwalk — a playful, interactive moment designed to draw crowds and add a hands-on edge to the evening.

Benefit events and performances

Friday night’s marquee fundraiser, the annual Dancing with the Stars gala at the Archer Event Center, pairs local community figures with professional dancers for a program that mixes competition with charitable giving. Expect choreographed numbers across a range of styles and categories judged by a panel and audience voting.

Later on Friday, a UW football watch party at a local brewery offers a casual option for sports fans, with the atmosphere leaning toward social viewing rather than a formal event.

Saturday night: music, painting and symphony

Saturday evening presents options for people who prefer music or quieter cultural pursuits. A guided paint-and-drink session will be held at a brewery for those looking for a relaxed, social creative activity.

For concertgoers, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra performs a full program centered on a major orchestral work, giving classical music lovers a reason to plan a Saturday night out.

Practical note

Event start times vary from early-morning markets to late-evening shows. Some attractions are free and open to the public while others are ticketed or limited-capacity; plan accordingly if you expect to attend a headline performance or benefit.

Overall, the weekend’s offerings underscore Cheyenne’s mix of community-focused programming, seasonal markets and cultural events — a compact schedule that caters to families, creators and anyone hoping to connect with local life.