Little America Cheyenne will open its east parking lot to the public for a free Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 10, offering a family-friendly afternoon of seasonal activities from noon to 4 p.m. The event brings local vendors, children’s attractions and pumpkin sales together in one outdoor gathering — a simple, affordable option for families looking for weekend plans.
A variety of attractions are planned, including face painting, bounce houses and a petting zoo, alongside lawn games, crafts and live festive music. Organizers say roughly a dozen local sellers will be on site, giving visitors a chance to browse handmade goods while children play. Pumpkins will be available for purchase on location for an extra charge.
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Location: Little America Cheyenne, east parking lot — 2800 W. Lincolnway
- Admission: Free (pumpkins for purchase)
- Highlights: face painting, bounce houses, petting zoo, crafts, lawn games, live music
- Vendors: About 12 local booths
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Free fall festival at Little America in Cheyenne set for Oct. 10
Why this matters now: seasonal, low-cost community events like this offer families a safe and convenient way to enjoy autumn activities without elaborate planning or high expense. For local artisans and small businesses, pop-up gatherings provide foot traffic and direct sales in a busy fall weekend.
Organizers describe the festival as a neighborhood-style celebration designed for all ages. Children can meet animals, paint faces and expend energy in inflatables while adults stroll vendor booths. The mix of entertainment and shopping makes the event useful both as a brief afternoon outing and as a way to support local makers.
If you plan to attend, expect an outdoor setting in the hotel’s parking area and bring weather-appropriate clothing. For additional details and updates, visit cheyenne.littleamerica.com/event/little-america-fall-festival/.