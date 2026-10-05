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The Casper Celtic Irish Festival returns to central Wyoming on August 28–29, 2026 at the Ramkota in Casper, bringing live music, dance and hands-on workshops to the heart of the community. The weekend offers opportunities for families, performers and local businesses to connect with Irish culture—and for residents to take part in events that spotlight regional arts and tourism.

Featured performers and acts

The lineup blends established folk acts with traditional dance and contemporary Celtic music. Highlights include:

Live Celtic and folk acts perform on the festival stage.

In addition to musical performances, the festival will present a midday address by former Governor Mike Sullivan at noon on Saturday, August 29. His appearance is expected to draw a broad local audience and add a civic dimension to the cultural program.

Workshops, demonstrations and hands‑on activities

Organizers say the festival will include educational sessions aimed at preserving and sharing Celtic traditions. Planned offerings include lessons in Irish history, demonstrations of Celtic art techniques and introductions to traditional music-making.

Workshops include Irish dance classes and hands-on demonstrations.

Workshops on the history of Celtic artwork and creating Celtic knot designs

Irish dance demonstrations and participatory classes

Exhibits and demonstrations of historical weapons and the ancient sport of hurling

Free whiskey tastings are scheduled Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00–4:00 p.m., open to attendees as part of the festival’s cultural programming.

Schedule at a glance

Day Time Event Friday, Aug. 28 5:30–8:30 p.m. Free whiskey tasting and evening performances Saturday, Aug. 29 12:00 p.m. Talk by Mike Sullivan Saturday, Aug. 29 1:00–4:00 p.m. Free whiskey tasting, workshops and demonstrations

Beyond entertainment, the festival is positioned as a community event with benefits for local arts organizations, hospitality venues and cultural education. Support from the Wyoming Arts Council, Visit Casper and the Irish Emigrant Support Program has helped fund programming and workshops aimed at broad public participation.

For full schedules, performer times and practical details about tickets, parking and accessibility, consult the festival’s official website. The two-day program is designed for a wide audience, with activities suited for adults and children alike.

The Casper Celtic Irish Festival presents a concentrated opportunity this summer to engage with Celtic traditions close to home—through music, movement and conversation—that can shape the region’s cultural calendar for 2026.