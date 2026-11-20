Post on Facebook Post on Flipboard Share on LinkedIn Post on Reddit Share on Telegram Share on X Send through Whatsapp

Last week a Cheyenne man sued two local police officers, alleging a forceful blood draw during a 2024 DUI arrest left him with catastrophic leg injuries and months of medical treatment. The lawsuit, brought under federal civil-rights law, says the incident has had lasting physical, financial and family consequences.

Brandon Moyte, 35, says he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in November 2024 after failing field sobriety tests and refusing roadside chemical testing. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper took him to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for a court-authorized blood draw, according to court papers.

Allegations and immediate injuries

According to the complaint, Moyte declined to consent to the blood draw and told two Cheyenne Police Department officers present that they would have to forcibly restrain him. He remained handcuffed and, the suit says, nonaggressive.

Complaint alleges officers restrained Moyte on the floor during the blood draw.

The filing claims officers Zabriskie and Lecaire placed Moyte face-down on the floor and immobilized his legs while pulling his torso upward to access a vein. The complaint alleges the position and force caused his right leg to bend “completely in half” at the knee, resulting in multiple acute injuries — injuries the suit says are visible on video recorded at the scene.

The complaint lists the most serious findings from hospital imaging and surgery: a severed popliteal artery, dislocation of the femur and tibia, a shattered tibial plateau, bone fragments lodged within the knee and major ligament ruptures.

Emergency surgery and follow-up care

Moyte was taken to the emergency department and underwent an urgent six-hour operation that included an arterial bypass to restore blood flow. The complaint describes a large hematoma in the knee and says surgeons initially recorded no pulse in Moyte’s right foot.

Moyte underwent an urgent arterial bypass and lengthy surgery after the injury.

In the months that followed he required four additional procedures: fracture and ligament repair, a skin graft covering more than 400 square centimeters, and later surgeries that culminated in a total knee replacement. Physicians, the suit says, found irreparable peroneal nerve damage that left Moyte unable to dorsiflex his foot and with persistent loss of sensation on the top and outer side of the lower leg.

His attorney’s filing warns that receiving a total knee replacement in his mid-30s may carry “major complications later in life,” a concern for a patient normally expected to rely on prosthetic components for decades.

Personal and financial fallout

The lawsuit links Moyte’s injuries to severe disruption of his livelihood and family life. He told investigators he could not return to work as a plumber because of his limited mobility, which the complaint says led to his business failing and to unpaid household bills and utility shutoffs. The filing also says his marriage ended.

Event: Arrest and blood draw — November 2024

Arrest and blood draw — November 2024 Immediate medical action: Six-hour arterial bypass and fracture stabilization

Six-hour arterial bypass and fracture stabilization Subsequent care: Four additional surgeries, including skin graft and total knee replacement

Four additional surgeries, including skin graft and total knee replacement Lasting problems: Irreparable peroneal nerve damage, extensive scarring, chronic pain

Irreparable peroneal nerve damage, extensive scarring, chronic pain Civil claim: Excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment, brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1983

Criminal charges and other developments

Court records reviewed by the newsdesk show Moyte was arrested in 2026 on several separate charges, including domestic battery and assault, some of which resulted in guilty pleas. The complaint does not tie those later incidents directly to the November 2024 hospital encounter, but it details the broader toll Moyte says he has suffered since the injury.

Moyte is represented by Devon W. Petersen of Fleener Petersen LLC. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages from Officers Zabriskie and Lecaire, alleging they violated Moyte’s constitutional protections by using excessive force.

The Cheyenne Police Department declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Correction, Nov. 9, 2026: The timeline of Moyte’s 2026 arrests was corrected and expanded.