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A Minnesota man has been sentenced to back-to-back life terms after admitting he broke into his former partner’s home and fatally shot her and her boyfriend while children were inside. The case, which ended with a guilty plea in August and a courtroom sentence this week, underscores ongoing concerns about **domestic violence** and public safety in the region.

Crime and convictions

Forty-six-year-old Randy Zimmerman pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and related allegations tied to a felony act and domestic abuse, according to court records. Prosecutors agreed to drop separate premeditation charges as part of the plea arrangement.

The sentencing hearing where consecutive life terms were handed down.

On Nov. 2, 2025, shortly after 4 a.m., authorities say Zimmerman forced his way into the Brown County residence where 32-year-old Tabitha Trescott and 50-year-old Justin Reinarts were sleeping. Both victims died from gunshot wounds to the head; investigators recovered two spent shotgun shells from the upstairs bedroom.

Zimmerman was sentenced on Monday to two consecutive life terms. The judge credited him with 345 days already spent in custody prior to sentencing.

Children, witness accounts and flight

One of Trescott’s children placed an early morning 911 call that alerted authorities. According to the child’s later statements to investigators, the intruder confronted family members in the hallway, commanded a child back into a bedroom and had a shotgun in his possession.

A child’s 911 call alerted authorities to the break‑in and shooting.

The child also recalled the attacker telling the victims they had been given a chance just before the shooting, a detail noted in court filings.

After the killings, Zimmerman fled across state lines. Law enforcement in Iowa say he opened fire at a sheriff’s deputy during a high‑speed pursuit, discharging a shotgun through the vehicle window toward pursuing officers.

Iowa deputies used a precision immobilization technique to stop his car, then took Zimmerman into custody after a foot chase and deployment of a stun device. He was captured about 12 hours after the shootings and later transported back to Minnesota.

Victims: Tabitha Trescott, 32, and Justin Reinarts, 50

Tabitha Trescott, 32, and Justin Reinarts, 50 Perpetrator: Randy Zimmerman, 46

Randy Zimmerman, 46 Date of incident: Nov. 2, 2025, ~4:20 a.m.

Nov. 2, 2025, ~4:20 a.m. Charges: Two counts of first‑degree murder; felony and domestic‑abuse related allegations

Two counts of first‑degree murder; felony and domestic‑abuse related allegations Sentence: Two consecutive life terms; 345 days credited

Family reaction and wider implications

Family members expressed relief at the sentence and urged others to recognize warning signs in abusive relationships. Terri Smith, the mother of one of the victims, said the ruling brought some comfort but also delivered a stark message about the limits of promises from abusive partners.

Advocates say the case highlights persistent risks when domestic violence escalates and children are present. The combination of a plea agreement and consecutive life sentences will likely be reviewed in local reporting and by organizations tracking trends in domestic homicide and prosecution strategies.

Officials continue to stress prevention resources and encourage anyone in immediate danger to contact local law enforcement or domestic violence hotlines. The legal proceedings in Brown County are now closed, but the case has renewed attention on how communities respond to threats of intimate‑partner violence.