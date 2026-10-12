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A South Florida man has been arrested after police say he stabbed and strangled his pregnant girlfriend, continuing the assault even after she curled into a protective position for her unborn child. The case, which authorities describe as escalating domestic violence, has left the victim hospitalized and the suspect jailed without bond.

Charges and immediate outcome

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old D’Andre Burgess. He faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree attempted premeditated murder, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and domestic battery by strangulation. Court records show he is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail and is due back in court on Dec. 3 for an initial case conference.

El acusado enfrenta múltiples cargos y comparecerá en la corte.

Officers responded to a home on Lincoln Road shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday after a report of a stabbing. Paramedics transported the woman to St. Mary’s Hospital under trauma alert conditions.

What police say happened

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by investigators, Burgess and the victim had stopped at the residence to see their 1-year-old child. The report says a confrontation began outside, when the victim warned the child’s grandmother that Burgess was carrying a knife.

La policía respondió a un domicilio tras el reporte de una agresión.

The affidavit describes the attack escalating: the victim was allegedly struck and then stabbed. When she dropped to the ground and drew into a ball to shield her pregnancy, Burgess reportedly continued the assault and later strangled her inside the home until she nearly lost consciousness.

The victim told officers she tried to alert Burgess’ mother and briefly grabbed at the weapon, but was unable to stop the assault. The woman walked outside after Burgess left and encountered arriving police.

Alleged injuries: lacerations to the neck, hand, chest and kneecap

lacerations to the neck, hand, chest and kneecap Child present: the couple’s 1-year-old was at the residence during the incident

the couple’s 1-year-old was at the residence during the incident Police response: victim taken to hospital under trauma alert; suspect arrested and booked without bond

Context and consequences

The filing emphasizes both the severity of the injuries and the additional risk posed by the victim’s pregnancy. Prosecutors have charged Burgess with offenses that carry significant prison terms if he is convicted.

Domestic violence cases involving pregnant victims often draw heightened scrutiny from both law enforcement and prosecutors because of the dual harm to mother and fetus. Advocates say such incidents underline the need for rapid intervention and support services for survivors.

Investigators continue to review the circumstances and evidence described in the affidavit as the case moves through the local court system.