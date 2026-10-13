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A 23-year-old woman and her 5‑month‑old daughter were found injured outside a 15th‑floor Bronx apartment early Tuesday after witnesses reported a disturbance; the mother later died and the infant was flown to a specialized trauma center in critical condition. The episode, which authorities say may have involved a push, has prompted an active NYPD inquiry and renewed scrutiny of possible domestic‑violence links.

Scene and timeline

Neighbors in the Allerton neighborhood called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing shouting from an apartment on the 2500 block of Olinville Avenue, according to local media reports. Responding officers discovered the woman and her baby outside the building with injuries that police described as consistent with a fall from height.

Neighbors reported a disturbance before officers arrived on scene.

The mother was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. The infant was transferred to a high‑level pediatric trauma unit on Long Island and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

What investigators say

The NYPD has said the exact circumstances remain under investigation. Detectives are examining what occurred inside the apartment before the pair fell and are treating the incident as suspicious, multiple outlets report.

Detectives are investigating the apartment and gathering evidence.

Police sources told local television that there is a reported history of domestic violence at the address and that investigators want to speak with the woman’s ex‑boyfriend, who has been identified as a person of interest. No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detail Known information Location 2500 block of Olinville Avenue, Allerton, Bronx Time About 3:30 a.m. (residents called 911) Victims 23‑year‑old woman (deceased) and her 5‑month‑old daughter (critical) Police stance Falling treated as suspicious; investigation ongoing by NYPD Suspect status Person of interest sought; no arrests reported

Eyewitness and media accounts

Witnesses told detectives they heard a confrontation inside the apartment before the fall, according to reports from WABC and NBC. One local outlet cited neighbors who said the woman appeared to be pleading as the disturbance unfolded.

Law enforcement sources provided details to regional news organizations and to industry outlet Law&Crime about the injuries and response, but officials have not publicly confirmed a motive or the identity of a suspect.

Officers responded after residents reported shouting; the two victims were found outside the building.

Medical transport included transfer of the infant to a specialized trauma hospital.

Detectives are looking into the apartment’s prior history, including alleged domestic incidents.

The case raises immediate public‑safety and legal questions: whether the fall was accidental or the result of an assault, and whether prompt witness cooperation will yield charges. City investigators typically review phone records, building surveillance and witness statements in incidents of this kind, sources say.

Officials have appealed for information through standard channels but, at this stage, are keeping investigative details limited while they interview potential witnesses and persons of interest. Further developments are expected as detectives gather physical evidence and continue interviews.