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A Pennsylvania man was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge found he stalked and murdered his former partner, then hid her body at a local motel — a case prosecutors say highlights how persistent harassment can quickly turn deadly. The sentence was imposed after a judge concluded the killing was intentional and premeditated.

The attack and what followed

Prosecutors say the victim, identified as K‑leigh Hill‑Nelson, was shot in the head in February 2025 as she was driving to work in Port Allegany. Authorities allege the shooter, 29‑year‑old Brian Kuchinka, intercepted her vehicle, chased her through nearby streets and — after a second interception — entered her car.

Crime-scene tape near the site where the victim was intercepted and shot.

Video presented at trial reportedly shows Kuchinka carrying Hill‑Nelson’s body into the Midtown Motel, where she was later found concealed beneath a bed. Police say he had removed her clothing before hiding the body and initially told officers she “should be fine,” effectively delaying any potential aid.

Court findings and punishment

During an August trial, the judge rejected Kuchinka’s claim that the death was not planned, finding the actions amounted to deliberate, premeditated conduct supporting a conviction for first‑degree murder. On Monday the court imposed a life sentence without the possibility of parole, the mandatory penalty for that conviction in this case.

Prosecutors also secured a consecutive sentence for the additional charge of abuse of a corpse, noting that driving around with the victim’s body, disrobing her and concealing her in a motel constituted a separate criminal act deserving distinct punishment.

What investigators say about the relationship

The district attorney’s office described Hill‑Nelson as someone who had been attempting to break off the relationship. In the days before her death she had changed passwords on social accounts and was planning to seek a protective order. Family members had recently obtained the eviction of Kuchinka from her home after he refused to leave voluntarily, the prosecutor said.

Family members had recently obtained the eviction that preceded the killing.

Authorities also allege Kuchinka had previously accessed her online accounts and impersonated her in communications. On the night of the killing, prosecutors say he followed her into Smethport, interfered with other drivers who might have helped, and later intercepted her again on a different street.

Victim: K‑leigh Hill‑Nelson

K‑leigh Hill‑Nelson Defendant: Brian Kuchinka, 29

Brian Kuchinka, 29 Location: Port Allegany, McKean County, Pennsylvania

Port Allegany, McKean County, Pennsylvania Incident: February 2025 — intercepted vehicle, gunshot to the head, body concealed in motel

February 2025 — intercepted vehicle, gunshot to the head, body concealed in motel Conviction: August trial — first‑degree murder

August trial — first‑degree murder Sentence: Life without parole; consecutive sentence for abuse of a corpse

Voices from the courtroom

McKean County’s district attorney noted that while the legal outcome — a life term — was anticipated under state law, the sentencing hearing allowed family members to speak about Hill‑Nelson as a person and to describe the damage left in the wake of her death. Officials emphasized the broader human cost: relatives, including her young son, will continue to live with the loss and the memories that will never be made.

Why this matters now

The case draws attention to the intersection of stalking, digital harassment and intimate‑partner violence. Prosecutors’ allegations that the defendant accessed the victim’s accounts and tracked her movements illustrate patterns experts warn can precede lethal outcomes. For communities, the ruling serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of such behavior and the limits of safety measures when a stalker persists.

The conviction also underscores how courts can treat post‑mortem mistreatment of a victim’s remains as a distinct and punishable offense, separate from homicide.