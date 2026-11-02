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BYU’s 28-24 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame on Oct. 17 jolted the college football landscape — the Cougars’ biggest scalp since their improbable 1984 title run — and left the postseason picture markedly unsettled. The shock win, a last-minute defensive stop and a disputed pass-play finish all have immediate implications for the playoff race and for perceptions of group alignments in modern college football.

In Provo, BYU delivered a statement few expected. The Cougars, ranked No. 8, held off Notre Dame in a game decided on the final series, preserving a one-score lead after a contested fourth-down pass into the end zone. Replay and TV angles showed BYU cornerback Evan Johnson and Irish receiver Jaden Greathouse engaged on the play, and Notre Dame supporters are already asking whether pass interference should have been called on what would have been the game’s decisive throw from CJ Carr.

Why this matters now

Beyond the upset itself, BYU’s win matters because of timing and trajectory. A program that last reached national prominence in 1984 has again knocked off an elite opponent on a day when multiple top teams fell, widening the path for non-traditional contenders to affect College Football Playoff seeding and narrative momentum.

BYU players and staff react on the sideline after a signature win.

Oct. 17 will be remembered as one of the most chaotic Saturdays in recent seasons. A string of unexpected results reshuffled rankings, exposed vulnerability at the top, and increased the value of signature wins for teams outside the usual power conferences.

BYU 28, Notre Dame 24 — A dramatic finish, disputed contact on the target catch and a defensive stand to seal the win.

— A dramatic finish, disputed contact on the target catch and a defensive stand to seal the win. Ohio State 19, Indiana 14 — The reigning champion Indiana saw a 22-game winning streak end at home after a failed fourth-down connection in the closing moments.

— The reigning champion Indiana saw a 22-game winning streak end at home after a failed fourth-down connection in the closing moments. Auburn and Florida — Unranked opponents handed narrow defeats to No. 1 Georgia and No. 7 Texas, respectively, each by three points.

— Unranked opponents handed narrow defeats to No. 1 Georgia and No. 7 Texas, respectively, each by three points. Tennessee 26, Alabama 10 — No. 14 Tennessee controlled the line of scrimmage in a convincing win over No. 6 Alabama.

— No. 14 Tennessee controlled the line of scrimmage in a convincing win over No. 6 Alabama. Miami — Survived an overtime test against Florida State, remaining among the shrinking undefeated group.

Ripple effects on the Playoff and conferences

These upsets compact the margin for error as selection committees weigh resumes. A couple of signature losses to unranked foes — or a late-season stumble by a top team — could open the door for programs collecting notable wins now.

Selection committee deliberations will weigh signature wins like BYU’s.

For the Big 12, BYU’s breakthrough offers a collective boost. The league’s footprint in the 12-team Playoff era has been limited to its automatic berth; a high-profile triumph like this strengthens the conference’s argument that its members can compete with the traditional powers on any given weekend.

Still, historical context matters. BYU’s 1984 national title came as an outlier in a very different postseason era; the current landscape, with expanded playoffs and conference realignment, is not a simple repeat of that moment. Yet the symbolism is clear: wins over elite programs carry outsized value for teams outside the expected championship corridors.

What to watch next

Expect the following to draw scrutiny in the days ahead:

Replay and officiating analysis of BYU–Notre Dame’s final series, particularly the non-call on the potential pass interference.

Ranking adjustments and committee reaction to multiple top-10 losses in one day.

How the Big 12 leverages BYU’s result when arguing for at-large consideration later in the season.

Saturday’s flurry of surprises underscored a larger truth this season: consistency at the top is rare, and a handful of marquee wins — like BYU’s — can reshape narratives and postseason math. As the calendar turns and conference play deepens, those outcomes will matter even more for seeding, selection and long-term perception of which conferences truly contend for national titles.