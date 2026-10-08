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Florida turned Ben Hill Griffin Stadium back into a hostile place on Saturday, handing No. 4 Ole Miss a 52-28 loss that punctured the Rebels’ momentum and knocked their quarterback’s Heisman buzz off course. The rout mattered not just for the record — it signaled a tangible shift in the Gators’ identity and raised immediate questions about where both teams stand in the SEC race.

The game felt like a throwback to Gainesville’s most intimidating home nights. Under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, Florida pressed Ole Miss from the first whistle, forcing mistakes, winning the trenches and turning a raucous crowd into a decisive advantage.

Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who arrived in Gainesville with Heisman chatter fueling his national profile, still produced yards — nearly 350 total — and accounted for multiple touchdowns. But he was repeatedly harried and, by the end, far less comfortable than scouts had expected. Sumrall said his staff took pride in keeping Chambliss off-balance; the game exposed vulnerabilities that will be dissected across the country this week.

Florida’s ground game steals the show

No one embodied the Gators’ approach more than running back Jadan Baugh. Baugh piled up 142 rushing yards and scored three times, marking his fourth straight outing with at least 136 yards and adding to a season total that now sits at 11 rushing TDs. His consistency has been the backbone of a rushing attack that finished the night north of 300 yards, with Duke Clark contributing 126 to complement Baugh’s work.

Jadan Baugh’s power running keyed Florida’s 300-yard ground attack against Ole Miss.

The front five opened lanes and sustained blocks in a way Florida teams of recent seasons rarely have, a physical identity that fed both the scoreboard and the crowd energy. That sustained toughness on the line helps explain how the Gators turned sustained pressure into points despite surrendering 426 total yards to Ole Miss.

Quarterback Aaron Philo framed the team’s response simply: when the opponent scores, Florida goes to work. The formula — gritty offensive drives, complementary defense, and special teams that fed momentum — produced the lopsided final score.

Final score: Florida 52, Ole Miss 28

Florida 52, Ole Miss 28 Chambliss: ~350 yards total offense; 1 passing TD, 2 rushing TDs

~350 yards total offense; 1 passing TD, 2 rushing TDs Jadan Baugh: 142 rushing yards, 3 TDs; fourth straight 136+ yard game

142 rushing yards, 3 TDs; fourth straight 136+ yard game Team rushing: Florida topped 300 yards on the ground

Florida topped 300 yards on the ground Defense: Allowed 426 total yards but made key stops and created enough disruption

Why this matters now

The upset reshuffles short-term narratives. Ole Miss drops from a marquee position nationally and likely loses Heisman momentum for its signal-caller; Florida earns a major morale boost and an SEC résumé-enhancer. For Sumrall, a victory like this is a recruiting and culture-building moment — a public reminder that “The Swamp” can still be daunting when the program plays to its strengths.

That historical weight isn’t accidental. Fans who remember Steve Spurrier’s run — the era when Florida routinely dominated at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — saw echoes of that intimidation factor on Saturday. Between Spurrier’s dominance and the program’s more turbulent decade after Urban Meyer’s departure, the Gators racked up far more home losses in the 2011–present stretch than they did during the 1990–2001 window. Saturday’s performance felt like a deliberate step toward reclaiming the home-field force they once were.

Sumrall cautioned against overreading a single win: the coach praised the effort but pointed to areas that need attention for the long SEC grind. Still, the style of play — physical up front, balanced offense, opportunistic defense — provides a clearer blueprint than Florida has shown in recent seasons.

On a day that also marked the 10-year anniversary of naming the field for Spurrier, the team’s play offered a symbolic nod to the program’s past. Whether this is a turning point or an isolated statement game will depend on how Florida follows up in the coming weeks. For now, The Swamp felt like a very bad place for a top-ranked visitor to be.