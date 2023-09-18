🍳 Economic Forecast Breakfast: Meet the Experts

Get a sneak peek into the wallet of America for the upcoming year at your Cheyenne Chamber’s Economic Forecast Breakfast on October 13. Engage with distinguished economists over breakfast and delve into an analysis of the upcoming year’s economy. Registration is required, so visit CheyenneChamber.org/BizMonth today!

About our Experts

Nicholas Sly serves as the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s regional economist and its representative in the states of Colorado, Wyoming and in northern New Mexico. Sly works closely with the Branch’s board of directors and is responsible for briefing the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on economic conditions in the Denver branch’s region.

Anne Alexander from the University of Wyoming earned her Ph.D in Economics at UW. Dr. Alexander's research focuses on the history of American capitalism, international economics, and health economics. She regularly speaks to statewide audiences and state and national media about the status of the Wyoming, US, and global economies.

Curtis Dubay, chief economist in the Economic Policy Division at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tracks the condition of the economy, analyzes the impact of public policy on economic growth, and runs the Chamber's Chief Economists Committee. The committee consists of chief economists from member businesses. It helps the Chamber formulate economic policies and provides analysis to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

This event is brought to you by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and DAPCPA. Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting CheyenneChamber.org/events.