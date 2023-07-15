A Piece of the Pie 🥧

Brace yourself for the mind-blowing combination of delightful staff, lip-smacking cuisine, and unparalleled service at Cheyenne’s Village Inn. Village Inn will be dishing out their delectable pies for everyone’s delight at our upcoming Military Reception. This invitation-only event hosts dignitaries and business leaders at the Governor’s Residence during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

“I want to see people smiling and enjoying pie in good company,” said Rachel Green, the General Manager at Village Inn.

Go deeper: Contact our Chamber Team to learn more about attending.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber is dedicated to recognizing those who uplift Cheyenne. Village Inn, led by Rachel and her incredible team, is raising the standard of excellence in our community. By rallying behind businesses like Village Inn, we are fueling the growth of a thriving and vibrant community.