Cheyenne is Frying Temperature Records🌡

Posted On September 30, 2023
It’s been one hot summer in the city – this heat wave is cooking all previous records. Cheyenne is no stranger to weather under 40 degrees, but for the past few months – 143 days to be exact – it hasn’t dropped below 40. The previous record, set in 1966, was a sizzling 141 days. On average, Cheyenne only sees an average of 98 straight days above 40. This record isn’t done yet – it’s still cooking, and it might be for a little while!




