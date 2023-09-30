Cheyenne is Frying Temperature Records🌡

It’s been one hot summer in the city – this heat wave is cooking all previous records. Cheyenne is no stranger to weather under 40 degrees, but for the past few months – 143 days to be exact – it hasn’t dropped below 40. The previous record, set in 1966, was a sizzling 141 days. On average, Cheyenne only sees an average of 98 straight days above 40. This record isn’t done yet – it’s still cooking, and it might be for a little while!

