Christmas Parade is Coming to Town – and We Need Your Help!🛷

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to give? Your Cheyenne Chamber’s Annual Christmas Parade is coming up quickly – this year in western style! To give Cheyenne the spectacular, western-festivities they’ve been waiting for, we need some helping hands from the community!

Volunteers like you are integral to the Cheyenne Christmas Parade. There are an array of opportunities to help with the parade and we appreciate everyone who takes the time to help keep this holiday tradition alive. If you, your family, friends, or coworkers are interested, check out the volunteer opportunities we have available and sign up today!