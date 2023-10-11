Frosty is Making a Trip to Cheyenne☃

Time to toss out your summer gear, it’s almost parka season in Wyoming! This week will bring about the end to our hot streak and bring in the first of the season’s snowstorms. Starting Wednesday, temperatures will start to drop with a chance of thunderstorms and rain showers. Thursday has an anticipated blend of snow, rain, and wind, so brace yourselves. The Wyoming winter is coming in cold – and it looks like it will be a tough one!

