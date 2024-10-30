Just the Facts: Property Crime in Wyoming

The following is data from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation regarding property crime rates so far in the year 2024:

5,270 total property crime cases so far in 2024

Down 34.78% since 2023

19.79% clearance rate for all property crimes

744 burglary cases so far in 2024

Down 29.48% since 2023

14.92% clearance rate for burglary cases

355 motor vehicle theft cases so far in 2024

Down 41.42% since 2023

19.72% clearance rate for motor vehicle theft cases

28 arson cases so far in 2024

Down 30.00% since 2023

28.57% clearance rate for arson cases

4,143 larceny offenses so far in 2024

Down 35.05% since 2023

20.61% clearance rate for larceny offenses

33% of all larceny offenses (1,367) were shoplifting