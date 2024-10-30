Just the Facts: Property Crime in Wyoming
The following is data from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation regarding property crime rates so far in the year 2024:
5,270 total property crime cases so far in 2024
Down 34.78% since 2023
19.79% clearance rate for all property crimes
744 burglary cases so far in 2024
Down 29.48% since 2023
14.92% clearance rate for burglary cases
355 motor vehicle theft cases so far in 2024
Down 41.42% since 2023
19.72% clearance rate for motor vehicle theft cases
28 arson cases so far in 2024
Down 30.00% since 2023
28.57% clearance rate for arson cases
4,143 larceny offenses so far in 2024
Down 35.05% since 2023
20.61% clearance rate for larceny offenses
33% of all larceny offenses (1,367) were shoplifting