Just the Facts: Property Crime in Wyoming

Sydney O'Brien Posted On October 30, 2024
The following is data from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation regarding property crime rates so far in the year 2024:

  • 5,270 total property crime cases so far in 2024

  • Down 34.78% since 2023

  • 19.79% clearance rate for all property crimes

  • 744 burglary cases so far in 2024

  • Down 29.48% since 2023

  • 14.92% clearance rate for burglary cases

  • 355 motor vehicle theft cases so far in 2024

  • Down 41.42% since 2023

  • 19.72% clearance rate for motor vehicle theft cases

  • 28 arson cases so far in 2024

  • Down 30.00% since 2023

  • 28.57% clearance rate for arson cases

  • 4,143 larceny offenses so far in 2024

  • Down 35.05% since 2023

  • 20.61% clearance rate for larceny offenses

  • 33% of all larceny offenses (1,367) were shoplifting




