Let’s Take the Lead in Quantum Tech

Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce unveiled a robust set of policy recommendations aimed at enabling American leadership in quantum technology. The principles outline seven key areas of action: commercialization, security against quantum-enabled cyberattacks, R&D, international cooperation, measured regulation, supply chain resilience, and workforce development.

“Quantum technology, coupled with AI, can dramatically improve lives through better health, a higher standard of living, and enhanced national security. American leadership in quantum technology has the potential to drive job creation, stimulate economic growth, and enhance our global competitiveness,” said Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center. “These principles establish the policy foundation necessary to facilitate the widespread adoption of quantum technologies, ultimately benefiting American families and businesses.”

“As quantum-enabled cyberattacks increasingly underscore the importance of strengthening America’s cyber defenses, now more than ever, we must develop new capabilities to safeguard our digital and critical infrastructure,” said Christopher Roberti, senior vice president for cyber, space, and national security policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “By investing in and promoting U.S.–led R&D supported by new, secure NIST-recognized cryptography solutions, the United States can lead in quantum adoption. The U.S. must leverage public and private sector resources and capabilities to build a policy environment that bolsters national security, advances breakthroughs in science and medicine, and drives economic growth.”