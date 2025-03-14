Home » News

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents American Escapades!

Kaitlin Knapp Posted On March 14, 2025
0
0


From the high-speed excitement of fast cars to the untamed spirit of the Old West, and a Grammy award-winning composer, American Escapades is set to take audiences on a breathtaking musical adventure! The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents this electrifying concert on March 15th at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center, featuring works by some of America’s most dynamic composers.

Sponsored by Halladay Motors, American Escapades showcases a thrilling program, including:

  • John Adams – Short Ride in a Fast Machine
  • Aaron Copland – Billy the Kid Suite
  • Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate – Chokfi’
  • Michael Daugherty – Harp of the Ages for Solo Harp & Orchestra featuring special guest harpist Courtney Hershey Bress

This concert blends the pulse-pounding rhythms of modern America with the rich traditions of its past, creating an unforgettable evening of music. Whether you’re a fan of symphonic masterpieces, a lover of American history, or just looking for a thrilling night out, American Escapades promises a ride like no other!

Ticket information:

  • Students: $11.50 – $26.50
  • Adults: $23 – $53
  • Livestream: $25 per household

Tickets are available now—don’t miss this exhilarating musical journey!

American Escapades is made possible by the generous support of Halladay Motors, as well as our season sponsors: Cheyenne Symphony Foundation, Ken Garff Toyota, and the Cheyenne Civic Center.

For tickets and more information, visit cheyennesymphony.org.




Trending Now
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents American Escapades!
Kaitlin Knapp March 14, 2025
Cheyenne Regional Foundation & Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hosts Business After Hours Event
Kaitlin Knapp March 13, 2025

You are reading
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents American Escapades!
Share No Comment