Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents American Escapades!

From the high-speed excitement of fast cars to the untamed spirit of the Old West, and a Grammy award-winning composer, American Escapades is set to take audiences on a breathtaking musical adventure! The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents this electrifying concert on March 15th at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center, featuring works by some of America’s most dynamic composers.

Sponsored by Halladay Motors, American Escapades showcases a thrilling program, including:

John Adams – Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Aaron Copland – Billy the Kid Suite

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate – Chokfi’

Michael Daugherty – Harp of the Ages for Solo Harp & Orchestra featuring special guest harpist Courtney Hershey Bress

This concert blends the pulse-pounding rhythms of modern America with the rich traditions of its past, creating an unforgettable evening of music. Whether you’re a fan of symphonic masterpieces, a lover of American history, or just looking for a thrilling night out, American Escapades promises a ride like no other!

Ticket information:

Students: $11.50 – $26.50

Adults: $23 – $53

Livestream: $25 per household

Tickets are available now—don’t miss this exhilarating musical journey!

American Escapades is made possible by the generous support of Halladay Motors, as well as our season sponsors: Cheyenne Symphony Foundation, Ken Garff Toyota, and the Cheyenne Civic Center.

For tickets and more information, visit cheyennesymphony.org.