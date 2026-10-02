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A rural Indiana couple has been arrested after a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with severe wounds and signs of prolonged starvation, prompting questions about supervision, child-welfare oversight and how the case came to light. Authorities say the boy’s injuries were extreme enough to require transfer to a major pediatric trauma center, and investigators have since charged the parents with felony neglect.

The Frankfort Police Department said the inquiry opened on Aug. 26, 2026, after staff at Indiana University Health Frankfort Hospital alerted officers to a child with injuries inconsistent with routine accidents. Medical personnel determined the boy was malnourished and suffering multiple traumatic injuries, and he was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition; police later reported his condition had stabilized.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jacob Aaron Neal and 27-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Crow and charged each with one count of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, court records show. Both pleaded not guilty at initial appearances; Crow’s bond was revoked because she was already out on bond in a separate neglect case, while Neal’s bond was set at $40,000.

Investigators say the boy weighed roughly 51 pounds and showed clear signs of long-term deprivation: protruding ribs, apparent muscle wasting and dependence on diapers despite his age, according to court filings reported by local outlets. Doctors noted bruising to the head and face, multiple broken ribs, spinal compression fractures, injured hands with open wounds, gastrointestinal bleeding, a fungal lung infection, fractured teeth and pressure sores.

Medical staff documented signs of prolonged starvation and physical injuries.

Authorities allege the child was deliberately withheld food as punishment and at times forced to care for younger children in the household. The Indiana Department of Child Services removed several other children from the residence; officials reported those children to be in good physical health.

Accounts from the parents reportedly conflicted. Medical staff told police the explanations they received — including stories about accidental falls — did not match the pattern or severity of injuries documented by clinicians.

Investigators also reviewed text exchanges between the defendants that the court record describes as demonstrating a pattern of punitive behavior toward the boy and concern about outside scrutiny. Summarized examples from those messages include:

Investigators reviewed text exchanges that suggested punitive treatment.

Late 2025: Messages indicate one parent proposed withholding food from the child as a corrective measure; another suggested corporal punishment when the child did eat.

December 2025: A conversation referenced medicating the child and discussed fears about neighbors reporting the household to authorities.

August 2026: Multiple messages express frustration about the child taking food and imply intentions to remove him from the home or stop responding to his attempts to communicate.

Undated exchanges: Parents describe the child repeatedly begging for food and voice exasperation at constant requests.

Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker described investigators’ findings as deeply troubling, saying the case had shaken the local community.

Status Details Charges Each defendant faces one count of felony neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Pleas Both pleaded not guilty at initial hearings. Bond & hearings Crow’s bond revoked due to an existing case; Neal’s bond set at $40,000. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

The case raises immediate questions for child-protection systems: how warning signs were missed or not acted upon and how families known to authorities are monitored. Prosecutors will need to show both intent and a pattern of neglect to secure convictions; medical records, the text messages and witness testimony are likely to be central evidence.

For neighbors and social-services professionals, the episode underscores a persistent challenge: identifying hidden abuse inside otherwise ordinary households and ensuring timely intervention when children show medical or developmental signs of neglect. The Indiana Department of Child Services is coordinating care for the removed children while the criminal investigation moves forward.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information about the household or the child’s care to contact the Frankfort Police Department as the case proceeds to court.