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Two 18-year-olds are jailed in Ada County after a fight at a Boise house party ended with a 20-year-old dead, police say — a case authorities link to earlier party violence and possible gang involvement. The arrests raise fresh questions about safety at large gatherings and the role of bystander video in investigations.

Boise police say the fatal episode occurred in the early hours of Sept. 7 on N. Duncan Lane, when officers responding to emergency calls found a wounded man on the front porch of a home where a party was breaking up. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Casey Rayburn.

Who has been arrested

City booking records show Isaiah Chavez and Miyah Ford, both 18, are being held at the Ada County Jail. Police have charged them with aggravated assault and say they are among four people connected to Rayburn’s death.

Records show multiple arrests in connection with the Boise party incidents.

The other two suspects named by investigators are 22-year-old Keigan Blagburn and 18-year-old Tashaun Maldonado.

How the suspects were connected to the killing

Investigators say Chavez and Ford were already in custody in a separate case when detectives tied them to the Sept. 7 stabbing. That earlier incident, on Aug. 16 at a different house party on S. Gekeler Lane, involved shots fired inside a residence and damage to the ceiling and roof. Multiple people were arrested at that scene, including one person alleged to have fired a gun.

Police officials have indicated evidence from both events suggests gang activity may have played a role.

Detectives are relying on witness accounts and what they describe as numerous recordings taken at the party. Authorities said these clips could be important to clarifying the sequence of events and identifying all involved.

Location: N. Duncan Lane house party, Boise

N. Duncan Lane house party, Boise Date of fatal incident: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Victim: Casey Rayburn, 20

Casey Rayburn, 20 Arrestees linked to the case: Isaiah Chavez (18), Miyah Ford (18), Keigan Blagburn (22), Tashaun Maldonado (18)

Isaiah Chavez (18), Miyah Ford (18), Keigan Blagburn (22), Tashaun Maldonado (18) Earlier related incident: Shots fired at a party on Aug. 16, S. Gekeler Lane

Shots fired at a party on Aug. 16, S. Gekeler Lane Tip line: Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790; police also request upload of photos/videos through their tip portal

Police warned that anyone who knowingly withholds or destroys evidence — including video recordings of the crime — could face charges. Investigators believe the footage will help reconstruct what happened as people fled the scene.

Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison praised the initial patrol officers for securing the scene and detectives for following up, saying the combined work led to identifying and locating suspects. He reiterated that the department will pursue gang-related violence thoroughly.

The case highlights two broader concerns for the city: the hazards of large, unsupervised gatherings and the increasing importance of citizen-recorded video in criminal probes. For neighbors and hosts, the incidents underscore how quickly an evening can escalate into deadly violence.

Anyone with relevant material or information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or submit pictures and video through the Boise Police Department’s tip portal to assist the ongoing investigation.