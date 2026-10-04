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Cheyenne single mothers seeking steady work in the healthcare field have a new, no-cost pathway into certified jobs — and the first information sessions are scheduled for late August. The short program promises testing, credentialing and tailored job placement to connect participants with roles across hospitals, clinics, long-term care and home health services.

Organized by Climb Wyoming, the free training includes industry certification and placement support aimed at helping participants move into stable employment with flexible schedules and benefits. Organizers say the curriculum prepares graduates for a range of entry-level patient-care roles and helps match jobs to individual strengths.

Info sessions and enrollment

Prospective applicants are invited to attend one of two informational meetings on August 25, 2026: noon–1 p.m. or 5:30–6:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held at Climb’s downtown Cheyenne office, 123 E. 17th St. Childcare will not be provided at the meetings, but staff can discuss possible options for those who need help planning attendance.

Attend an Aug. 25 info session at Climb Wyoming to learn about enrollment and eligibility.

Program feature What to expect Cost Free to eligible participants Credentials Testing and certification for entry-level clinical roles Job placement Assistance finding positions in hospitals, clinics, long-term care and home health Schedule Designed with flexibility for parents and working adults Location (info sessions) Climb Wyoming — 123 E. 17th St., Cheyenne

Space is limited. For direct questions or to reserve a spot, contact Deja by phone or text at 307-316-1449, send a message to Climb on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org. Staff can explain eligibility criteria and next steps for enrollment.

Why this matters now

Healthcare occupations continue to be among the fastest-growing segments of the labor market, and entry-level clinical roles often serve as stable gateways to higher-paying careers. Programs that combine hands-on training, certification and placement increase the likelihood that participants will secure sustained employment and benefits.

Climb Wyoming has focused on workforce development for decades. According to the organization, graduates typically see significant income gains and reduced dependence on public assistance after completing the program, outcomes that speak to both individual economic mobility and community labor needs.

For single parents weighing the move into healthcare, the program offers a practical route: short-term training with a clear connection to local employers and support services aimed at sustaining employment over time.