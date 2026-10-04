Cheyenne free CNA training enrolls single mothers: fast track to nursing jobs

Reading duration : 2 minutes · read 80 times
Cheyenne free CNA training enrolls single mothers: fast track to nursing jobs
© ShortGo - Cheyenne free CNA training enrolls single mothers: fast track to nursing jobs
Show summary Hide summary

Cheyenne single mothers seeking steady work in the healthcare field have a new, no-cost pathway into certified jobs — and the first information sessions are scheduled for late August. The short program promises testing, credentialing and tailored job placement to connect participants with roles across hospitals, clinics, long-term care and home health services.

Organized by Climb Wyoming, the free training includes industry certification and placement support aimed at helping participants move into stable employment with flexible schedules and benefits. Organizers say the curriculum prepares graduates for a range of entry-level patient-care roles and helps match jobs to individual strengths.

Info sessions and enrollment

Clancy holdout juror retains lawyer: vows to confront critics angry over verdict
Jalen Duren deal with Pistons teeters on collapse as talks stall

Prospective applicants are invited to attend one of two informational meetings on August 25, 2026: noon–1 p.m. or 5:30–6:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held at Climb’s downtown Cheyenne office, 123 E. 17th St. Childcare will not be provided at the meetings, but staff can discuss possible options for those who need help planning attendance.

People attending an information session in a small meeting room with flyers
Attend an Aug. 25 info session at Climb Wyoming to learn about enrollment and eligibility.

Program feature What to expect
Cost Free to eligible participants
Credentials Testing and certification for entry-level clinical roles
Job placement Assistance finding positions in hospitals, clinics, long-term care and home health
Schedule Designed with flexibility for parents and working adults
Location (info sessions) Climb Wyoming — 123 E. 17th St., Cheyenne

Space is limited. For direct questions or to reserve a spot, contact Deja by phone or text at 307-316-1449, send a message to Climb on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org. Staff can explain eligibility criteria and next steps for enrollment.

Why this matters now

Healthcare occupations continue to be among the fastest-growing segments of the labor market, and entry-level clinical roles often serve as stable gateways to higher-paying careers. Programs that combine hands-on training, certification and placement increase the likelihood that participants will secure sustained employment and benefits.

Climb Wyoming has focused on workforce development for decades. According to the organization, graduates typically see significant income gains and reduced dependence on public assistance after completing the program, outcomes that speak to both individual economic mobility and community labor needs.

For single parents weighing the move into healthcare, the program offers a practical route: short-term training with a clear connection to local employers and support services aimed at sustaining employment over time.

Cheyenne free CNA training enrolls single mothers: fast track to nursing jobs
House party violence tied to teens: police uncover wider network

Give your feedback

Be the first to rate this post
or leave a detailed review

ShortGo is an independent media. Support us by adding us to your Google News favorites:

Follow us on Google News

Post a comment

You are here : Home » Cheyenne News » Cheyenne free CNA training enrolls single mothers: fast track to nursing jobs
Publish a comment