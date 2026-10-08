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A 23-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly posing as a substitute teacher at Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee and using profane, sexually explicit and racially charged language in front of students. The episode, which school officials discovered on Sept. 24, has prompted questions about how temporary staff are vetted and how schools spot impostors quickly.

What school officials say happened

According to a police affidavit, the woman identified as Amy L. Jones arrived at the school’s office claiming to be a substitute and was assigned to a classroom on the fifth floor. Students and staff soon raised alarms about her conduct: she reportedly used lewd and profane language, made derogatory remarks about students’ bodies and directed racially insulting comments at some pupils.

The classroom where students say an unverified substitute taught before staff raised alarms.

One student recorded part of the class. That video, police say, captured Jones using profanity, calling a student overweight and describing sexual acts. Investigators also report that a regular teacher was present for the first 20 minutes and that Jones’ behavior shifted after that teacher left the room.

Evidence and charges

School administrators contacted the substitute staffing agency after receiving complaints; the agency told them Jones was not on its roster. Milwaukee police later arrested Jones and charged her with impersonation of a public employee and five counts related to exposing minors to harmful descriptions, authorities say.

Date of incident: Sept. 24 (reported to police in an affidavit)

Sept. 24 (reported to police in an affidavit) Location: Rufus King International High School, Milwaukee

Rufus King International High School, Milwaukee Accusations: Profane and sexually explicit language, racial slurs, insulting students, asking about drugs

Profane and sexually explicit language, racial slurs, insulting students, asking about drugs Charges: Impersonating a public employee; five counts for exposing children to harmful descriptions

Impersonating a public employee; five counts for exposing children to harmful descriptions Current status: Arrested and held in Milwaukee County Jail; next court date set for Oct. 20

What investigators say she told them

In interviews cited by police, Jones allegedly said she went into the school because she was bored, and that she “hated” children and wanted to “mess around.” Officers reported that she appeared eager when told her actions might get attention, reportedly saying she would be “famous,” and behaving excitedly during questioning.

School response and wider implications

Milwaukee Public Schools and the Rufus King principal informed families that the district is reviewing the incident and taking steps to ensure the building remains secure and welcoming. Staff members told investigators that the substitute shortage that day and the presence of an extra substitute contributed to the mistake that allowed the impostor into a classroom.

Improved sign-in and escorting procedures are among measures the district is reviewing.

The episode highlights practical vulnerabilities in substitute staffing and campus access. Schools typically rely on staffing agencies, ID checks and in-person verification to control who teaches classes; when those systems break down, students and staff can be exposed to significant harm.

Possible administrative and policy responses include stricter identity checks at sign-in, clearer verification between schools and staffing agencies, mandatory escorting of unfamiliar personnel, and faster channels for students to report misconduct without delay.

Why this matters now

Incidents like this raise immediate concerns about student safety and how easily an unverified adult can gain classroom access. For parents and educators, the takeaway is the need for sharper entry controls and faster communication when something feels wrong in a room full of students.

Authorities say the criminal process will now play out in court; meanwhile, the school district has said it will continue its investigation and act to prevent similar occurrences.