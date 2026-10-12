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A Cheyenne man has been charged after investigators say a late-night joyride left neighborhood property damaged and two young children placed at risk. The case, unfolding over late September, raises both criminal and child-safety questions that could carry significant prison time if convictions follow.

Christopher Fritsch, 1998-born and a Laramie County resident, faces a combination of felony and misdemeanor counts filed Sept. 17 in Laramie County Circuit Court; authorities arrested him on a warrant Sept. 23. Court records show the charges include felony property destruction, plus misdemeanors for reckless driving and child endangerment. If convicted on every count he could face as much as 11 years and six months behind bars and fines reaching $11,750. He remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.

How deputies say the incident unfolded

Law enforcement says the episode began late on Sept. 14 and stretched into the early hours of Sept. 15. Neighbors reported vandalism on Breezy Way after a homeowner discovered a commercial trash dumpster shoved roughly 10 feet through a wooden enclosure and a wire fence — damage later estimated near $3,000.

Surveillance footage showed a dark pickup performing donuts and striking a dumpster late at night.

Security recordings cited in the probable cause affidavit show a dark pickup performing donuts and striking the dumpster between about 11:47 p.m. and 1:08 a.m. Investigators also found multiple traffic signs and posts knocked down across nearby streets, with the county public works department placing repair and replacement costs between $1,000 and $1,700.

A surveillance camera at a neighboring business captured a dark blue, four-door Ford F-250 moving through the lot at about 12:42 a.m. An employee there identified that truck as belonging to Fritsch; court documents add that he had recently been fired from the company but retained a PIN that could open the site’s security gate.

Deputies later located the pickup parked near Fritsch’s Bradley Avenue home. Officers observed front-end damage and white paint transfers on the vehicle consistent with the dumpster and the road signs, documents say.

Children were involved, authorities say

Investigators allege Fritsch had his 4-year-old daughter with him because she could not sleep. They also contend he left his 2-year-old unattended at home for about an hour while he was driving. Those facts form the basis of the child endangerment charge listed in court records.

Investigators say one child was with the driver while another was left unattended at home.

Charges: felony property destruction; misdemeanors for reckless driving and child endangerment

felony property destruction; misdemeanors for reckless driving and child endangerment Dates: incident late Sept. 14–early Sept. 15; charges filed Sept. 17; arrest Sept. 23

incident late Sept. 14–early Sept. 15; charges filed Sept. 17; arrest Sept. 23 Estimated damage: dumpster and fence ~ $3,000; traffic signs and posts $1,000–$1,700

dumpster and fence ~ $3,000; traffic signs and posts $1,000–$1,700 Vehicle: dark blue four-door Ford F-250 with front-end damage and white paint transfer

dark blue four-door Ford F-250 with front-end damage and white paint transfer Potential penalties: up to 11 years, 6 months in prison and fines up to $11,750 if convicted on all counts

Next steps and wider implications

The case will proceed through the county court system where formal hearings and any plea negotiations will take place. Prosecutors will rely on surveillance footage, witness identifications and physical evidence linking vehicle damage to the alleged vandalism; the defense may challenge those points.

Beyond the immediate legal outcomes, the episode touches on neighborhood safety and parental responsibility. Residents and local officials who track vandalism and traffic-safety issues will likely watch how authorities handle a case that combines property crimes with alleged child neglect.

Authorities have not released additional comment; court records and the affidavit of probable cause are the primary public sources for the events described. Fritsch’s next scheduled court appearance has not been publicly reported.