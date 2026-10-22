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Late September inspections by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department flagged multiple food-service operations for problems ranging from pest presence to temperature lapses — and several businesses must undergo follow-up checks. These routine, unannounced visits matter because lapses in storage, sanitation or supervision can raise the risk of foodborne illness for local diners.

The health department inspects restaurants, bars, grocery outlets, delis, convenience stores and lodging with food service on an unannounced schedule at least twice a year. Inspectors categorize findings as critical violations — those most likely to cause illness — and non-critical violations that relate more to maintenance or housekeeping.

How violations are handled

When inspectors identify a critical hazard, they expect corrections on the spot or within 24 hours; less urgent items are scheduled to be fixed and may be addressed during the next routine visit. If the problem cannot be resolved immediately, the facility typically has 10 days to complete repairs or corrective actions before a formal re-inspection is scheduled.

Inspectors expect on-the-spot corrections for critical hazards and schedule re-inspections when needed.

The department stresses education as a priority: inspectors aim to help operators understand unsafe practices and how to fix them, so a clean report does not automatically mean no risks were observed.

Recent findings (late September 2026)

Establishment Violations Re-inspection Notable issues Little Caesars 11 Yes Missing food safety manager on site; uncovered drinks and food-contact items; buildup on equipment and shelving; unlabeled containers; inadequate handwashing supplies. Kaleidoscope Preschool 1 No Excessively hot bathroom water (measured at 123.5°F). McDonald’s #24984 1 No Fly traps installed above food-preparation areas. Luxury Diner 9 Yes Lack of certified manager; sanitizer strengths inadequate; hot-holding temperatures low; unlabeled chemicals; broken equipment seals; heavy grease and vent buildup. L’Osteria Mondello 7 No Dented cans in storage; residue on can opener and drink nozzles; fly traps over prep areas; missing coving; inconsistent hair restraints among staff. Alphabet Academy V 5 No Unlabeled cleaning solutions; sanitizer buckets with no measurable concentration; playground maintenance concerns; chemicals accessible from a staff bathroom. Paul Paul’s Asian, Cajun & Soul (Mall) 6 No Improper sanitizer mixing; uncovered scoops and cups used in food containers; grease buildup; pest control device above prep area. Juicy’s Burgers, Dogs and More 1 No Presence of flies in the establishment. Boba Bee 7 No No sanitizer prepared at time of visit; multiple unlabeled food containers; fly trap above clean dishes; uncovered scoops and storage on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Unlabeled containers and food stored on the floor were recurring problems in recent inspections.

Common themes and what they mean

Across these inspections, several recurring problems stood out: inadequate temperature control of hot- and cold-held foods, insufficient sanitizer strength, pests or pest-control devices placed improperly, and poor food handling practices such as uncovered scoops or staff without hair restraints.

Temperature control : Foods held below safe thresholds increase the risk of bacterial growth.

: Foods held below safe thresholds increase the risk of bacterial growth. Sanitation : Low or improperly mixed sanitizers and equipment residue undermine cleaning efforts.

: Low or improperly mixed sanitizers and equipment residue undermine cleaning efforts. Pest management : Devices or traps placed over prep areas can introduce contamination.

: Devices or traps placed over prep areas can introduce contamination. Storage and labeling: Unlabeled containers and food left on the floor create cross-contamination hazards.

For diners, these reports underscore the value of observable practices — such as whether staff wear appropriate hair restraints, whether food is visibly covered or wrapped, and the general cleanliness of prep areas. For operators, timely correction and clear documentation of fixes reduce the chance of repeat violations and protect public health.

Full inspection reports and the department’s current listings are available on the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department website, where residents can review detailed findings for any inspected facility.