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Two citizens of the Czech Republic died and two others were hurt in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 189/191 near Pinedale, Wyoming, authorities said. The Wyoming Highway Patrol’s preliminary report names the deceased and points to possible driver fatigue, a factor that could change how travelers and local officials approach safety on this stretch of road.

What happened

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near mile marker 123.5 in Sublette County when a southbound Toyota Tacoma crossed the yellow center line and moved into the path of a northbound Ram 3500.

The crash was reported near mile marker 123.5 on U.S. Highway 189/191 in Sublette County.

The Ram attempted to avoid a strike by slowing and shifting toward the right shoulder. Investigators say the Ram driver then braked hard and swerved left in a last-second maneuver. The vehicles struck each other at an offset angle — front passenger side to front passenger side — with the point of impact coming to rest on the fog line of the northbound shoulder.

Two occupants of the Toyota were killed. The victims have been identified by authorities as Tomas Divin and Jan Dusek, although the WHP noted that positive identification is still pending and the names are based on the best information available so far.

Casualties and condition of survivors

Two additional people were injured in the collision; one person escaped without injury. Officials reported that both passengers in the Toyota were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Two passengers were injured and two were killed; officials reported occupants in the Toyota were wearing seat belts.

Location: U.S. Highway 189/191, mile marker 123.5, Sublette County (near Pinedale)

U.S. Highway 189/191, mile marker 123.5, Sublette County (near Pinedale) Vehicles: Toyota Tacoma (southbound) and Ram 3500 (northbound)

Toyota Tacoma (southbound) and Ram 3500 (northbound) Fatalities: Two — identified as Tomas Divin and Jan Dusek (identification pending)

Two — identified as Tomas Divin and Jan Dusek (identification pending) Injuries: Two injured, one uninjured

Two injured, one uninjured Suspected factor: driver fatigue / possible falling asleep

driver fatigue / possible falling asleep Road & weather: dry pavement and clear conditions reported

Investigation under way

The WHP is treating driver fatigue or the possibility of the Toyota driver falling asleep as a potential contributing cause. At this stage, investigators are still piecing together events and have classified the information as preliminary.

Details in the agency’s account were drawn from the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Fatal Crash Summary map. Officials warn that the findings and identifications may be revised as more information becomes available.

For motorists traveling through Sublette County, the crash is a reminder of the risks on rural highways where high speeds and long, uninterrupted driving can increase the chance of fatigue-related incidents.