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Federal and local law enforcement announced Friday that a multi‑agency probe into a sprawling drug distribution network that funneled narcotics from Colorado into Wyoming has concluded, resulting in dozens of arrests and lengthy prison terms for key players. The investigation, which authorities say disrupted pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl shipments into multiple Wyoming counties, underscores heightened enforcement across rural corridors and the stakes for communities battling opioid and stimulant trafficking.

Investigators named a central organizer and several suppliers among those prosecuted. In federal court, seven defendants received prison sentences that together amount to roughly a century behind bars, while state prosecutions produced additional convictions and more than 30 arrests. Officials credited close coordination across jurisdictions for making the takedown possible.

Why this matters now: law enforcement officials say the operation severed a major supply line into central and southern Wyoming at a time when synthetic opioids and methamphetamine continue to drive overdose risk and community harm.

Who was held responsible

The federal cases focused on individuals identified as leaders and primary distributors in the network. Authorities singled out a Rawlins resident as the principal organizer for south- and central‑Wyoming operations and a Colorado supplier who allegedly moved large quantities of drugs across state lines.

Federal indictments and long prison terms followed the investigation into key distributors.

Denny Jason Shrove (48) — convicted as a central distributor; sentenced to 18 years. Prosecutors tied him to at least 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

(48) — convicted as a central distributor; sentenced to 18 years. Prosecutors tied him to at least 23 pounds of methamphetamine. Nicole Rae Phipps (42) — identified as a supplier based in Colorado; sentenced to 11 years and linked to an estimated 22–44 pounds of meth and fentanyl coming into Wyoming.

(42) — identified as a supplier based in Colorado; sentenced to 11 years and linked to an estimated 22–44 pounds of meth and fentanyl coming into Wyoming. Gregory Keith McCoy (56) — received an 11‑year federal sentence.

(56) — received an 11‑year federal sentence. Alysha Ann Dahl (33) — sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison.

(33) — sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison. Bryan James Hackleman (44) — described as a primary distributor; received just over 12 years and was the focus of local investigations in Casper.

Beyond those named above, dozens of additional defendants faced state charges across several counties. Prosecutors and investigators declined to disclose every sentencing detail at the press conference but said the combined federal terms for the seven defendants amount to about 100 years behind bars.

Scope of the trafficking network

Authorities say the conspiracy delivered a range of illicit substances into Wyoming: methamphetamine, pressed fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and even psilocybin mushrooms. The operation’s reach extended across Natrona, Carbon, Campbell, Albany and Laramie counties, law enforcement officials said, prompting a response that pooled resources from state, federal and local partners.

Authorities seized pounds of methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills during the takedown.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and local sheriff’s offices handled many state-level prosecutions, while the U.S. Attorney’s Office led the federal cases. Agencies involved at various stages included the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

Coordination made the difference

Commanders emphasized that the case required sustained information‑sharing and tactical cooperation. Investigators worked together to trace supply routes, make controlled buys and assemble the evidence needed for federal indictments.

“This investigation shows what can happen when agencies align across borders,” a law enforcement official said, noting the particular challenges of policing drug flows in rural settings where distances and limited resources can hinder detection.

Local leaders pointed to the immediate community impact: the removal of high-volume suppliers changes street-level availability and can reduce the frequency of overdoses and related crime, at least in the short term.

What residents should know

For people living in affected counties, prosecutors argued the arrests deliver both punishment and deterrence. Federal sentences in these prosecutions carry no parole, meaning convicted distributors will serve the court-imposed terms without early release options.

Large-scale seizures and lengthy federal terms aim to disrupt supply chains rather than only target low-level users.

Those arrested on state charges face additional penalties that reflect local prosecutorial priorities.

Law enforcement urges residents to report suspicious activity and notes that cross‑agency tips were essential to the investigation’s success.

Officials also stressed that the closure of this probe does not end monitoring in the region. Surveillance and interdiction efforts will continue, they said, as traffickers often attempt to reconstitute networks or find new routes.

Local leaders described the takedown as a significant blow to drug distribution in smaller communities such as Rawlins and elsewhere in Carbon County, where investigators maintain close contact with residents to stay alert for shifts in trafficking patterns.

While the indictments remove several major actors from the streets, prosecutors cautioned that the broader demand for narcotics and the adaptability of supply chains mean ongoing vigilance is necessary. Investigators said they will keep sharing intelligence with neighboring states to prevent similar networks from re‑emerging.

The joint announcement concluded with a message framed around deterrence and continued enforcement: with coordinated effort, officials said, major distributors will face prosecution and lengthy federal sentences designed to limit their ability to return to the market.