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A Cheyenne man was sentenced this week to decades behind bars after entering an Alford plea to charges arising from an assault on a child last year. The outcome underscores renewed scrutiny of repeat offenders and raises questions about how past convictions factor into sentences for crimes against minors.

Brayden Sosa, 33, received a prison term of 30 to 35 years after pleading in Laramie County District Court to counts of first‑degree sexual assault of a minor and kidnapping, according to court records and a statement from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

What the court record shows

The charges relate to an incident reported to deputies on Nov. 7, 2025. Investigators say the victim was younger than 13 and later told forensic interviewers at Safe Harbor that Sosa had forced an oral sex act, supporting the first‑degree sexual assault allegation.

Court records and reports filed after the Nov. 7, 2025 incident are central to the case.

Prosecutors charged a separate count as restraint to commit a felony after the child reportedly screamed and attempted to flee, conduct the court treated as kidnapping. Both offenses carry the possibility of lengthy sentences — statutory maximums cited in filings include up to 50 years or life, depending on the count.

At a hearing in early June, Sosa entered an Alford plea, a legal mechanism whereby a defendant concedes that prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a conviction while still asserting innocence. Prosecutor Jack R. Hatfield told the court the plea carries the same effect as a guilty plea. Defense counsel said memory problems factored into the decision to accept the plea.

Statements and prior record

Family 911 recordings and messages submitted in the case were cited in court filings. On the 911 call, Sosa is reported to have said, “I don’t know why, because I’m consumed by pornography and lust.” He also allegedly texted that same day, “I’ve been battling a lot of sin lately.”

Family 911 recordings and messages were submitted as evidence at trial.

Sosa had a previous jury conviction for child abuse in December 2023 and was placed on probation. Court records show that probation was later revoked in light of the new proceedings.

Charge Allegation Statutory maximum First‑degree sexual assault of a minor Oral sexual act with a victim under 13 Up to 50 years to life, depending on enhancement Kidnapping (restraint to commit a felony) Restraining a child who tried to run away Up to life imprisonment

Key dates

Dec. 2023 — Jury conviction for child abuse; probation imposed.

Nov. 7, 2025 — Assault reported to law enforcement.

Early June 2026 — Alford plea entered in Laramie County District Court.

Late June 2026 — Sentencing to 30–35 years announced by the sheriff’s office.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said it remains committed to investigating crimes against children and working with prosecutors to hold offenders responsible.

Legal observers note that an Alford plea resolves a case without a traditional admission of guilt, but it allows courts to impose the same punishments as a guilty plea. For the community and for victim‑support advocates, the sentence closes this chapter in court while prompting renewed attention to monitoring and supervision of individuals with prior convictions for offenses against children.