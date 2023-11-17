🏆 Celebrating women leaders: Annual Luncheon

The Annual Women’s Leadership Luncheon will recognize five remarkable nominees on Friday, December 1! The 2023 Women’s Leadership Nominees are –

Brittany Wilson, Partner at MHP, LLP

Alice J. MacVey, Chief of Project Management at USAF

Kim Withers, President/CEO at Meridian Trust FCU

Tanya Keller, Realtor at Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange

Cindy DeLancey, CEO at Wyoming Business Alliance

This coveted award salutes a woman from Laramie County who has demonstrated exemplary leadership in her professional sphere and has been a beacon of service to others. The suspense will break on December 1 when we reveal the winner at the Women’s Leadership Luncheon, presented by State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork.

Don’t miss out! Register ASAP at CheyenneChamber.org/events to be part of this empowering event. We’ll kick start the event at 11:30 am at Little America.