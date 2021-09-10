Home » News

Charity Car Show on Sept. 11

Shortgo Posted On September 10, 2021
Cars, Cigars & Guitars Under The Stars is happening on September 11, 2021. There will be beautiful cars to look at, entertainment provided by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers, fantastic food and drinks, and plenty of cigars.  This is the premier charity Classic Car Show in the Tri-State region and is hosted by AHEPA. Proceeds will be donated to 5 local charities, including: Skills USA, Girls on The Run, Unaccompanied Student’s Initiative, K9’s for Mobility, and the Comea Shelter.

The car show starts at 3:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Greek Ponderosa Car Corral, 10013 Wayne Road. Entry is $100 per person and includes access to the car show as well as food and beverages. They will be serving: Beef Tri-Tip, chicken, sides, as well as both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Cigars will also be provided. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Don’t miss your chance to win a Brand New Kawasaki W800 Café sponsored by Cheyenne Motorsports! $25 per raffle ticket for your chance to win. Limit of 2000 raffle tickets being sold.

Buy your tickets today for this stellar event.




