The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce‘s Military Affairs Committee with the Warren Spouses Club and the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne held the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive for the Airmen in the Dorms at F.E. Warren AFB. The cookie drive is a part of community outreach to ensure F.E. Warren airmen feel at home during the holidays and year-round.

Set out to collect 650 dozen cookies, the Cookie Drive was overjoyed with the community response of 750 dozen documented cookies! That’s 1200 more than anticipated.

Drop-off locations included, Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters, Burns Insurance, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

“The Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive is a vivid picture of how the community appreciates these young airmen, many of who are far from home for the first time. The cookies are like a warm hug from the community to these airmen who are experiencing their first windy winter in Wyoming,” stated Director of the Adopt an Airman program Carolyn Ritschard.

Max Carre with Burns Insurance of Cheyenne said, “The Cookie Drive is an incredible way to show support by giving the young men and women in the dorms a little bit of home. It is one way the Military Affairs Committee links the community and the military to really show our appreciation for their service. The community response has been tremendous and it continues to grow every year. We are humbled and honored to be a drop-off location since the beginning.”

Thank you to the following businesses who donated cookies: First American Title Company, Wyoming Bank and Trust, First Education FCU, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Blue FCU, Burns Insurance, Andrea Insurance Agency, Delta Chapter ADK, GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, GFWC Meadowlarks, Applebee’s, Dog Haus Biergarten, Walmart 1315 (Dell Range), Walmart 4653 (Livingston), High West Energy, 911 Roofing Solutions, Hillsdale Tiptoppers 4H, LCCC, OWD, AARP, American Red Cross, Visit Cheyenne, Little America, Red Lion, Carpet One, Blue Diamond Branch Manager, LCCC Outreach and the Wyoming Workforce Development.

Please contact Rhianna Brand at rhiannabrand@cheyennechamber.org for more information on how you can contribute to the military members in our community, join the Military Affairs Committee and the Adopt an Airman Program.