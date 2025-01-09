The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, in collaboration with the Warren Spouses Club and the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, is thrilled to announce the 8th Annual Valentine’s Cookie Drive for Airmen. This beloved event offers the community an opportunity to show their appreciation for the brave men and women stationed at F.E. Warren AFB and with the Wyoming National Guard.

We invite you to join us this Valentine’s Day by baking and donating cookies to be shared with our local Airmen. Here’s how you can participate:

Off-Base Drop-off Locations:

Burns Insurance

237 Storey Blvd, Ste 200

Wednesday, February 12

8:30 AM – 4:15 PM

2401 E Pershing Blvd

Wednesday, February 12

9:00 AM – 4:15 PM

1920 Thomes Ave, Suite 100

Wednesday, February 12

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

On-Base Drop-off Location:

Chapel Activity Center, Bldg 212

7307 Randall Ave., F.E. Warren AFB

Thursday, February 13

7:30 AM – 9:00 AM

Volunteer Opportunities:

Cookie Bag Assembly:

Thursday, February 13

7:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Chapel Activity Center, Bldg 212, 7307 Randall Ave., F.E. Warren AFB

(Authorized base access required)

Please note: If you do not have base access, email MACvalentinescookiedrive@gmail.com no later than Friday, January 31 to make arrangements.

Cookie Donation Guidelines:

Please deliver cookies in a disposable container (we are unable to return containers).

Cookies do not need to be individually wrapped, as they will be sorted into bags with a variety of treats.

How to Sign Up:

For cookie donations, please fill out the “COMMENTS” section with:

Type of cookie Your organization (e.g., MAC, WSC, WCLC, business, military spouse, etc.) Under the “QUANTITY” section, indicate the number of dozen cookies you will be donating.

Our goal is to collect 1,000 dozen cookies. Help us track progress by specifying the quantity of cookies you plan to donate.

For volunteering to assemble cookie bags, please enter the time you are available in the “COMMENTS” section.

Sign up now and be part of spreading joy and appreciation to our Airmen this Valentine’s Day:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4BAEAF2CA1FE3-54263470-8thannual

Thank you for your support in making this event a sweet success!

For further details or to volunteer, please contact MACvalentinescookiedrive@gmail.com.