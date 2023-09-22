A Brewtiful Morning ☕

What better way to start your day than coffee and conversation? This morning, your Cheyenne business community gathered at Safe Harbor for a cup of joe, visited about their businesses, and had a great time.

Next month, Java with the Chamber will be held at Culver’s on Lincolnway on October 18 at 7:30 a.m, and it’s sure to be a latte fun! No RSVP is required, so bring your families, friends, or coworkers. Set your reminder today!

Have any questions? Call Cici Mohren at 307-778-1400 and get on the mailing list – we hope to see you there!