Getting Techy With It

Technology has become a staple in many areas of life, spanning from business to politics to entertainment. It’s hard to imagine that there are many industries left untouched by the vast reach of tech. Small businesses are a market that have greatly benefitted from implementing tech into their operations, seeing the rewards in their reach, profits, efficiency, and more. Each year, the number of small businesses using technology in some capacity increases, and each year, more and more tech is used.

According to the U.S. Chamber,

Small business is all-in: 95% of U.S. small businesses use at least one technology platform, with high-tech usage correlating with growth in sales, employment, and profits.

Many already using AI: Almost one in four small businesses have adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI), leading to improved performance in marketing and communications. AI users saw a 12-point increase in their likelihood of profit growth over non-AI users.

Weary of regulations: Despite the benefits of technology, about half of small business owners express concerns over potential tech regulations and the increased costs and litigation stemming from out-of-state regulations.

Go deeper: The U.S. Chamber has released a second edition of their Empowering Small Business report, giving an in depth analysis of how small businesses are using technology, how it’s helping them, concerns they’re having, and more.