Property Hunters, Look No Further: Surplus Sale of City-Owned Property

If you’re on the lookout for properties to purchase, you’re in luck – the City of Cheyenne is conducting a sealed bid surplus sale of 3425 Christensen Road, a city-owned property. It was purchased as part of the Christensen Road Project. The parcel is no longer necessary, and the City Engineer’s Office is requesting Disposal of Real Property. Starting at a minimum reserve price of $490,000, the bidder that best meets the City’s needs at the highest cost will be awarded the property. Bids will be accepted until Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m, so get your offers submitted before then!

Want to check out the property before putting in an offer? A property preview and walk through will be conducted on Wednesday, October 4th from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. If you’re wanting to conduct an inspection as well, the City asks that this is done during the property preview.