Free Entry in Honor of National Public Lands Day

The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, in conjunction with various other state agencies, celebrates National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 23. As part of the celebration, day-use fees to all Wyoming state parks and historic sites that day are waived.

A goal of Public Lands Day is to get people out to Wyoming’s parks and historic sites to enjoy the values of public lands and to become stewards by helping with specific projects. Everyone is invited to check parks’ Facebook pages to see if there is an event near them.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.