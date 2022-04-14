AFGSC Commander named CFD Grand Marshal

Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, was announced as the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Marshal by the CFD General Chairman Committee during the AFGSC Senior Leader Conference April 7, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“This is a wonderful announcement,” said Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander. “Gen. Cotton and his family have deep roots in the community, and his selection speaks to the great relationship we have between Cheyenne and Air Force Global Strike Command.”

Cotton took command of AFGSC in 2021, and previously served as the 20th Air Force commander in Cheyenne from November 2015 – January 2018.

“It is an honor to accept the title of CFD Grand Marshal,” said Cotton. “I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the relationship garnered between the Air Force and Cheyenne. Being a part of ‘The Daddy of ‘Em All’ is a special honor.”

The Grand Marshal serves as the honorary lead for each parade and the grand entry during CFD, carrying on a legacy that has lasted over 70 years.

As the Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary, the partnership between F.E. Warren AFB and Cheyenne goes back much further. These communities’ histories were intertwined starting in 1867 and continue to grow today through engagement and partnership.