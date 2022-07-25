Air Force to host Industry Day for F.E. Warren Air Force Base

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and 90th Missile Wing will host an Industry Day Aug 3, 2022, to explore possible mixed-use commercial and residential development opportunities at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.

The Air Force is seeking private and public interest for development of ±74-acre contiguous parcel on F.E. Warren AFB. The Industry Day exchange forum provides the pubic with an opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force to advance installation development through the service’s Enhanced Use Lease program.

The program is a non-Federal Acquisition Regulation real estate transaction executed in accordance with U.S. codes. It is a lease agreement between the Air Force and public entities or private developers to create mutually-beneficial commercial projects on non-excess and underutilized Air Force property.

The Air Force receives cash or a combination of cash and in-kind consideration, at or above fair market value in exchange for the leasing of the property. The EUL projects cover a broad range of industries including hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy and commercial mixed-use developments.

The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all or a portion of the available parcels for the purpose of financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining and operating commercial buildings.

The underutilized parcels of non-excess real property consist of one land tract on the installation:

Tract 1: Happy Jack and Old Happy Jack Tract ± 74 acres, ± 74 acres developable. This tract is located outside the base perimeter fence.

The Air Force has released a draft Request for Lease Proposal (RFLP) on SAM.gov, USAF-AFGSC-GHLN-22-2-0304. The draft RFLP closes Aug. 15, 2022.

The Industry Day is scheduled to take place at Freedom Elementary school. This exchange will bring developers together to learn more about Air Force needs and share ideas. To register or request more information email FEWAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.

Story by the U.S. Air Force