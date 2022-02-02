Amnesty Period for Parking Tickets & New Parking Enforcement Announced

The City of Cheyenne has announced a one-month amnesty period for overdue and unpaid parking tickets and is “giving the boot” to the customary car boot with the implementation of a new parking enforcement solution: The Barnacle Parking Enforcement System. Mayor Patrick Collins made the announcement public earlier today during a press conference at the Public Safety Center.

Effective Tuesday, February 1 the City of Cheyenne will implement a one-month amnesty period for overdue parking tickets incurred within the City. This means individuals will have the ability to pay their original parking ticket(s) without the additional burden of late fees throughout the month of February. A ticket becomes overdue 15 calendar days after the date the citation was issued, and a $30 late fee is applied. Once the amnesty period ends on Tuesday, March 1st, late fees will be reapplied to all unpaid parking tickets.

“In many ways, unpaid parking tickets have grown into Cheyenne’s ‘elephant in the room’,” stated Mayor Collins. “It’s been a longstanding issue over several years without any repercussions. There are consequences if you don’t pay your cell phone bill, rent, mortgage, or your car payment. There are consequences for not paying your parking ticket too. Our hope is folks will take advantage of this amnesty period. There’s a principle to paying off your debts.”

During the February amnesty period, individuals can arrange to pay their parking ticket(s) in-person at the Public Safety Center (415 W. 18th St.) or by contacting Parking Administration Manger, Ted Miazga, at 307- 637-6586 or by email at tmiazga@cheyennepd.org. If parking ticket(s) cannot be paid in full during the amnesty period, a payment plan schedule can be setup. Any formal appeal process can also be determined at that time.