An early morning crash involving a Van Hool coach bus injures eleven

On April 5, 2023, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash involving a coach bus at milepost 5.9 on the Service Road of Interstate 25 south of Wheatland, Wyoming.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a coach bus on its side. A total of forty occupants were on the bus at the time of the crash, with eleven injured. All injured occupants were transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital.

Through the investigation, it was learned the bus driver had failed to negotiate a curve to the left and drove off the right side of the roadway, causing the bus to overturn. The bus’s occupants were contracted to work at a farm in the State of Washington and were coming from Texas.

Due to the cold weather, emergency vehicles and a tow truck driver’s personal vehicle were used to transport the remaining occupants to the Wheatland Fire Training Center, where the Platte County Emergency Management is assisting the occupants with food and lodging.

The bus driver has been identified as a 55-year-old male from Texas and was not injured in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

A special thanks to Terry Stevenson with Platte County Emergency Management, Platte County Memorial Hospital, Platte County Sheriff’s Department, Platte County 911 Dispatch, Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch, Wheatland Police Department, Wheatland Fire and EMS, and Lee’s Towing, who assisted with this incident.