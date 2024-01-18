Animal Athletes: February Family Day at the State Museum

“Animal Athletes” is the theme for the Wyoming State Museum’s February Family Fun Day presentation, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People of all ages can learn about some of the world’s most athletically talented species during this fun and interesting program.

This event for all ages will ask participants to put their own skills to the test against the capabilities of a variety of animals. Find out if you can sprint as fast as a pronghorn, jump as high as a mountain lion, determine smells as accurately as a wolf, and more. With games, activities, crafts, and up-close encounters with our museum collections, kids and families will learn about evolutionary adaptations of animals around the world.

In addition to interacting with artifacts from the museum collections, guests will meet partners from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Wyoming Outdoor Recreation. Each of the partners will share more about the amazing animals found throughout the world.

The entire event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link at bit.ly/WSMfamilydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.