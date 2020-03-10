Array’s groundbreaking apprenticeship paves the way for tech careers

Apprenticeships help train individuals for skilled careers, and are commonly used by electricians, plumbers and carpenters. But as Wyoming is increasingly focused on diversifying its economy, the staff at Cheyenne’s Array School of Technology and Design hope to pave the way for apprenticeships in the world of technology.

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Array CEO Eric Trowbridge announced that the state’s first accelerated technology and design school will launch an apprenticeship program that’s the first of its kind in Wyoming. Those with a passion for coding can apply to be an apprentice for Array’s partnering companies, and those who are accepted will be paid to learn from Array staff and to work on projects for those companies.

“Hopefully, this will continue to bring Wyoming closer together, with all of us working together on creating a brand new tech economy,” Trowbridge said.

About a year ago, Array staff began thinking about where they wanted to be in the future, and they set five goals to accomplish – break down barriers of entry in the industry, build diversity, create more job opportunities, keep learning and working on cool projects, and grow partnerships and community.

The idea of a tech apprenticeship, though never done by a school before in Wyoming, fit into the school’s larger goals of broadening the technology industry in the state. Through the Department of Labor’s certified training program, Array apprentices will be working with entities like Visit Cheyenne, Flowstate and Salotto for one year on projects ranging from virtual reality to artificial intelligence.

“Technology in rural America is incredibly, vastly different than technology in big urban cities, so I think we need to start thinking about how we can be vastly different to make it work here,” Trowbridge said.

The companies will pay an amount to Array, which will, in turn, pay the apprentices $15 an hour once they start working with their partner company. As the apprentices gain more skill and get deeper into their projects, their pay will ultimately increase to $17.07.

Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said in conversations about career training, college is normally the focus. But tuition price and cost of living keep residents with potential from learning more and advancing their careers.

“When we think about job training and how we bridge the gap for our students making career changes or career leaps, we always think of it in one model,” Ellis said. “By doing this, it turns the model on its head.”

With a goal of breaking down such barriers of access in the tech industry, Trowbridge said an apprenticeship was the ideal solution.

“It doesn’t matter if you have $1 in your bank account or $100,000,” he said. “If you have a passion for technology, you want to learn and you want to get your hands dirty, there now is a school in Wyoming that will pay you to come and learn this stuff.”

Not only will the apprenticeship program assist those wishing to enter the technology field, but it will also help companies advance their own business model without dedicating as many resources. The cost of becoming a partnering company with Array is less than the cost of hiring a full-time employee.

For Reed Merschat, co-founder of Salotto, said, “Being a startup, we’re obviously strapped for budget.”

As a partner company for the program, Salotto will have the chance to work on technology-oriented projects with the Array apprentices. Merschat said he’s already impressed with everything Array is doing for the technology industry in the state.

“To have this relationship and the opportunity to … grow our business and learn with the students as we go forward, it’s just a really cool opportunity for us,” Merschat said.

Though it’s not required in the partnership, the hope is the partner companies will see the value of their apprentices’ work and bring them on full-time.

The openings for apprenticeships will begin this fall.

Article and cover photo courtesy of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.